COLUMN: Riding waves of good and bad fortune

I don’t know if this happens to you, but it certainly happens to me.

I go to pick up a vehicle from the repair shop, in this case the car that lost its brakes on Wilton Mountain Road, and the vehicle I’m driving either breaks down or nearly breaks down on the way and must be left at the shop.

In this case it was the infamous Chevy dually. A burning hunk of rumbling funk to begin with.

That truck is simply haunted. I don’t think it has ever given me a month’s work without something happening.

Anyway, this driving to the shop and falling apart on the way has happened to me more times than I can count in my life. I actually think my experience in this approaches mathematical impossibility.

It’s like all the times I’ve walked down the road with or without a dog, or goat, or ox, or a combination thereof, not seen a car for 15 minutes, and am suddenly I'm at the spot where two cars going in opposite directions pass each other.

I say to Maggie, “What are the odds?”

She has a different approach. She says, “Well, they must be pretty good.”

It’s not that I don’t try to keep my vehicles in good repair and try to practice preventative maintenance. You can look in my glove boxes to see the reams of receipts.

The more academic me from over 40 years ago would say something like, “The probability of seeming randomly occurring events actually are subject to occurring in groups. This based on observable cycles or waves found in all of nature.”

Do with that what you will. I still think my experience with machines operated by internal combustion engines, including tractors, is just plain spooky. I wish whatever it is would just cut it out.

While I was walking around town with Mia Dog, waiting for the car to come off the lift so I could pay for it, some predator back home took away Junior Rooster, an ancient, venerable and heroic fellow. I think it must have been a bird of prey, based on the piles of feathers left behind.

Junior has been known to fight with a fox to protect the flock, been carried some distance, and then escaped to return home.

So, right there, during those few hours, I would say I had quite the cluster of bad fortune. And, I would say between the car and the truck, quite a dent to my own fortune as well.

I’m pretty sure if Mia had stayed home to act as guardian, the unfortunate fate of Junior would not have happened. The thing is, I thought we’d be gone for a few minutes, not a few hours.

Well, right now we seem to have left a cluster of oppressively hot weather for a cluster a really pleasant weather.

In fact, Lawrence Havens, who now lives in Northville, stopped by the vegetable stand and commented that I live in paradise. We had a nice talk about a lot of things, including the Mohawk Valley, Tekakwitha, the submarine service and Admiral Rickover.

So, I guess that goes to show that waves of good fortune are as likely as waves of bad.

I’ll leave it there.