COLUMN: Ridiculous isn’t so bad

Why, I don’t know. Except that I’m having a run of bad luck and I know, from experience, that sometimes you just have to ride it out and keep your head above water until it goes away.

Who knows? Maybe subconsciously I knew there was a problem with the clutch, or that I had left part of the goat yard fence unfastened so the goats could get out, or that neuropathy could be so painful, or that the serpentine belt on my truck was going to break again — after it had been replaced the week before because of a recently replaced faulty alternator — or I would have an accident because I suddenly could not stop or steer, or that the dog would go out in the road for no reason and cause a traffic jam and act sorry and homeless even though I was standing right there.