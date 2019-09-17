It was six years ago that I renounced my fandom.
I had evolved, I told everyone over dinner that Christmas Eve.
I had other interests.
I wanted to spend more time with my family before my son went off to college. There were better things to do, like reading books and good conversation.
Those close to me were rightfully skeptical.
After all, I was the guy who installed a rear-projection television with a 6-foot screen a few years earlier just to watch sports.
But I insisted it was true.
It wasn’t just that Derek Jeter was about to retire, or that the Giants started the season winless through their first six games. I didn’t like the way the games were changing.
Baseball games were routinely longer than football games with one-tenth of the action.
The NFL had removed so many rules to benefit the offense, I was surprised that tackling was allowed.
No lead was safe. No penalty against the defense too trivial. Don’t even get me started on instant replay.
And the results of all those head injuries — for our entertainment — were just becoming known. Weren’t we all culpable for that as well?
I asked the New York Yankees to let me know when they got another Jeter.
I resigned my allegiance to my football team.
For weeks, my wife asked each Sunday morning what time the Giants were playing.
“I don’t know,” I’d reply. “I’m not a sports fan anymore.”
From time to time, I’d peek at the sports pages, but that was about it.
I was serious.
I forgot which radio channel broadcast Yankee games, and the soundtrack of my summer became the Beach Boys instead of baseball.
A few years later, I heard about this young receiver named Odell Beckham.
I saw some highlights of his catches. I peeked at a couple games. I’d never seen anything like him.
I recorded a few games on my DVR — you can watch an NFL game in a little over two hours if you fast forward through the commercials and halftime show — just to see Beckham.
Two years ago, I heard about this 6-foot-7 outfielder for the Yankees.
Aaron Judge hit 52 home runs that year, and I started peeking at his games as well.
The more I thought about it, I realized that fandom was about our relationships with the players, at least for me. It wasn’t just the best player, it was the player who could perform in the clutch, or sometimes that underdog.
I watched all the Giants’ games last year, always waiting for that one play from Beckham that made it worthwhile.
I again turned the radio dial to John Sterling’s play-by-play of the Yankees and marveled at Judge and Gary Sanchez and the new generation of ballplayers.
I didn’t watch all the time, but they got me hooked again.
But on Tuesday, the New York Giants benched their veteran quarterback, Eli Manning. I suspect that is the end for him.
I’ve been watching him since 2004. I have a 15-year relationship with him.
Manning won two Super Bowls for the Giants by upsetting the Patriots twice. He has thrilled me so many times. He always seemed to make the most of what he had and make the Giants better than they had any right to be.
He was a family man. He never got into trouble. Never shot his mouth off like so many athletes do these days.
He deserved better.
I always remember the line from the football movie “North Dallas Forty,” where a coach is trying to get a player to play injured.
“Every time I call it a business, you call it a game,” the player says. “And every time I call it a game, you call it a business.”
Football is a business that uses up the men who are paid to play it until there is nothing left. There is no loyalty. It probably mirrors our own culture in that respect.
We pay too much attention to sports, give it too much importance in our lives.
I never thought I would write those words, but it is true.
I won’t be watching the Giants this Sunday because, as you know, I’m not a sports fan.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. You can read his blog “The Front Page” daily at www.poststar.com or his updates on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
