COLUMN: Removal of orange fence signals return

That made me sad, too, that their new normal is so boring and not at all what gym should be for 6-year-olds.

I lived for gym class playing kickball, softball, soccer, basketball, floor hockey. I felt like these little kids were being cheated out of that.

It was also about this time last year that I decided one day to walk through Crandall Park, going around the orange fences, and onto the basketball court to shoot baskets. I was stressed out by the pandemic and what it was doing to my kids and my job, and I thought blowing off some steam by shooting buckets was the answer.

And it was — for about 10 minutes.

That’s when I noticed a Glens Falls police officer walking down a path from the school toward me.

He was pleasant and said he didn’t mean to harass me but that I had to go.

He also took my name down, despite me asking if he really needed it.

I could see the headline now: Reporter-professor arrested for shooting hoops.

The reason I’m rekindling this stuff is because the fences are down now and just today workers were lining the softball field.

It felt right again, or almost right.