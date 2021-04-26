COLUMN: Removal of orange fence signals return

Living across the street from an elementary school has been interesting.
When my kids were little, the ability to basically shove them across the road to school was awesome.
They were never late!
And the athletic fields provided a huge playground for us, from cross-country skiing and sledding in the winter to playing catch or kicking a soccer ball in the summer.
I spent countless hours seated on a plastic bucket catching increasingly faster pitches from my oldest daughter, and I did my best on the field to toss and catch a lacrosse ball with my youngest.
In the spring, the fields bustle with softball games and Little League practices. In the fall, it’s soccer.
But last year at this time, the fields were encircled by an orange fence to keep people out, a bi-product of COVID-19.
And they were silent.
Weeds grew where young girls fielded ground balls a year earlier.
It was sad.
And as I taught my journalism classes online overlooking the fields, I was saddened further at seeing little kids spaced out by 15 or so feet — wearing masks — and running or jumping, but not doing “normal” gym class stuff.
That made me sad, too, that their new normal is so boring and not at all what gym should be for 6-year-olds.
I lived for gym class playing kickball, softball, soccer, basketball, floor hockey. I felt like these little kids were being cheated out of that.
It was also about this time last year that I decided one day to walk through Crandall Park, going around the orange fences, and onto the basketball court to shoot baskets. I was stressed out by the pandemic and what it was doing to my kids and my job, and I thought blowing off some steam by shooting buckets was the answer.
And it was — for about 10 minutes.
That’s when I noticed a Glens Falls police officer walking down a path from the school toward me.
He was pleasant and said he didn’t mean to harass me but that I had to go.
He also took my name down, despite me asking if he really needed it.
I could see the headline now: Reporter-professor arrested for shooting hoops.
The reason I’m rekindling this stuff is because the fences are down now and just today workers were lining the softball field.
It felt right again, or almost right.
Sure, there will be more cars and traffic as a result, and sometimes it’s hard to get out of the driveway, but I’m excited to hear the excited screams, the “tink” of the ball hitting the aluminum bat, the cheers.
I’ll get to again lean on my pool fence and watch an inning or two.
I’ll get to reminisce when I see young dads sitting on buckets as their daughters huck softballs at them.
And now I can confidently bring my basketball to the court and shoot until my legs give out, without looking over my shoulder for the police.
We’re not there yet.
I don’t think anyone feels normal yet.
But bustling fields replacing that orange fence sure seems like a signal.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com