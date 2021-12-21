COLUMN: Reflecting on 71 years of friendship

To hear them talk about each other — at least when the other isn’t around — you get a genuine picture of how important their more-than-seven-decade friendship really is.

They both get reflective, and trail off at times when recalling the memories.

To see them in action painting a barn or fixing a mower, however, and the 81-year-olds seem a little more like the grumpy old men from the movie classics, barking at each other to work harder or stop with the orders — but usually ending with laughter.

Bill Belden and Richard Blow, my dad, became buddies at a time when life was more like the TV "Waltons."

Grandmothers lived with their children and grandchildren, kids started working young and they were well aware of the value of $1.

The two were similarly not wealthy, not terribly popular and met in grade school at a time when kids try to just figure out where they fit.

The friendship blossomed more in high school, when girls became a thing. My dad recalled having to walk home from Rutland to Pittsford after a girl mission on a quiet night when no cars passed to hitch a ride from. Belden’s new boots had given him such bad blisters, Richard agreed to wear them for a while.

That’s a friend, right?

Fun during those years might include square dancing at local dance halls or, for my dad, a little soccer with friends.

Neither would go off to college after graduation like a lot of kids did. They went to work, my dad first for the Vermont Marble Co. in Proctor, Vermont, then at the family’s Blow’s Texaco station across from the Rutland fairgrounds before starting a successful Northern Homes contracting business.

Belden, handy with electronics, was briefly in the service until he got ill, and then worked for a radio and TV repair shop in Ludlow before starting a long career at General Electric Co.

Soon, there would be marriages, my dad to a Castleton State College grad named Lucille, who became a kindergarten teacher, and Belden to a woman from Italy named Mary, who moved here in her teens and worked in accounting for decades at Central Vermont Public Service and did the books for my dad’s contracting business.

By the time my sister Debbie and I came along in the mid-'60s, they’d been friends almost 20 years.

When they weren’t working, which wasn’t often, there would be get-togethers at each other’s houses or jaunts to places like Blueberry Hill in Goshen to pick berries or to my family’s camp in the Tinmouth woods.

My dad loves to laugh, but isn’t the one-liner funny guy.

Belden is.

Maybe that’s why they clicked so well.

As a kid of 4 or 5, I remember Belden pretending to eat the bath beads from the back of our toilet my mom had for decoration. He’d come out of the bathroom fake chewing and telling how great they were, leaving my sister and I aghast, eyes wide.

“No Billy those aren’t candy!” we’d exclaim, and he’d love the interaction.

Sometimes we’d get invited to Belden’s house, which my dad built, to dine on amazing Italian cooking from Mary.

The Beldens didn’t have children, but always treated my sister and me like their family and we felt special to be included in the plans, content to watch TV in the other room next to a bowl full of candy.

The lives of “Billy” and Richard, “Dickie” as he calls him, were very different from each other; my dad’s dominated by work and kid obligations and Belden’s spent working at GE and chasing various passions like learning to play the fiddle and to ski. Belden loved spending time with his nephews, too, treating them as surrogate kids.

In the winter, however, there was a period when Belden and my dad would snowmobile together, sometimes with their wives, which often led to great adventure stories.

One day, they had switched Rupp snowmobiles midway through the ride and, while driving my dad’s sled, Belden crashed into the back of him.

Known for a bit of a fiery temper, my dad freaked, angry that the backrest on the sled he was on was all-the-sudden sheared off.

“But that’s my snowmobile!” Belden said, pleading for leniency because his snowmobile took the brunt of the damage!

Love that story.

As I weaved through my 20s, 30s and 40s, their friendship was moving toward the half-century mark. Square dances were replaced with dinners out at Saudi’s Steak House or the Sunset restaurant.

Snowmobiling was replaced by endeavors like working to save an old Wolf River apple tree at our camp by grafting a portion onto another tree.

Sometimes months would go by without contact, but like with good friends, the bond rekindled immediately. The Belden one-liners would commence and the laughter would follow.

My dad always told me you can count your good friends on one hand — or was it one finger? Either way, you get the point, and Belden has been that friend now for over 70 years.

But his role took on greater significance this spring when my dad got into a bad car accident, landing him at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with countless broken bones and bleeding on his brain.

Belden called us frequently looking for updates. He seemed genuinely concerned about the possibility of losing his constant friend, a fear we as his family shared.

He told me recently, quoting from King Solomon, about a friend being closer than a brother.

He said my dad is that for him.

When my dad was rehabbing in Rutland, Belden would visit often, trying to metaphorically lift him up when he couldn’t lift himself.

And when he got out, he was there to take him for rides to raise his spirits and make him laugh through the pain, like old days.

Before long, they’d be back working together, painting my dad’s fading barn in Tinmouth, with him sputtering that Belden wasn’t working fast enough and Belden retorting about his “boss” barking out orders while on a smoke break.

I love to see their bond in action, a bond that had one literally making a human brace, back-to-back, while the other stood on a cinderblock using a 5-pound sander to smooth the boards for painting.

The days before deer hunting started (and yes, my 81-year-old dad got a deer), they could be found in a Pittsford cemetery cleaning headstones. Belden said everybody brings flowers, but when you clean the headstone, it really makes a difference.

Despite what my dad said about good friends being counted on one hand, or finger, I feel lucky to have maybe a handful of buddies I feel would be there for me like these two are for each other.

But none are from grade school, like when their friendship started.

I haven’t seen or heard from any of my best grade school buddies since the '80s.

Their friendship is special and I’m thankful to have been a witness to it — and to have learned from it.

And I love how they make me laugh.

