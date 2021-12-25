COLUMN: Recalling kindness at Christmas

Nearly 20 years ago, a little before Christmas, my oldest daughter was a kindergartner at Kensington Road Elementary School.

One day at lunch, she noticed a little boy sitting and eating by himself.

It bothered her, so she and another friend went and sat next to him.

Her act was noticed by teachers and as a reward, her story was told at the school and she was honored by being allowed to place the first ornament on the school Christmas tree that year — no little honor for a 5-year-old.

As a proud pop does, I told colleagues at The Post-Star about it the next day.

I was beaming.

Features writer Stacey Morris overheard and loved Kirsti’s act of kindness. She asked if she could interview her.

What resulted was a beautiful column about how the news of the world always seems bad, but there are real-life good deeds in our backyard, if we look.

The years went on and although Kirsti, now almost 25, would mention that column occasionally, in recent years she really wanted to read it again.

And like a really bad parent — I couldn’t find it.

I felt bad.

About a year or so ago, I ran into Morris and she asked me if Kirsti was “still kind.”

I happily reported to her that she is, that she graduated from the University of Vermont and is teaching English in Spain and playing music on the side — and cares a lot about people and the world as a whole.

Morris seemed excited, saying that all too often, kind little kids become less-kind adults — or something like that. She ended up going to one of Kirsti’s gigs in Saratoga and wrote more kind words on an Instagram post.

Recently, I reached out to her again, asking if she had a copy of the column because I hoped to give it to Kirsti as a Christmas gift.

Three boxes of searching later, she found it! We met for coffee and chatted, and I got the photocopied version.

Sadly, visa issues prevented me from giving it to Kirsti in person on Christmas Day as I had planned. Her plane ticket was purchased, but a work-visa paperwork problem clearly wasn’t going to be fixed in time and she canceled the flight.

Instead, I sent it via email Christmas morning and texted her to check it.

She texted me back “OMG (with two crying emojis). Such a sweet Christmas gift. I loved it (with a heart emoji).”

When she does get home, I will have a framed version of it for her to do with it what she wants.

Although bummed that she couldn’t join us for Christmas as planned, I know she spent the day with her boyfriend and his family and I’m sure she was treated as family. We all FaceTimed late Christmas morning and laughed a lot and chatted about her and Miguel coming home for an extended visit this summer.

I also teamed up on some long-distance present planning with Miguel, to make sure she had gifts under the tree from us (they do presents on Jan. 5 in Spain apparently).

And while one child couldn’t make it home, Sarah did, and provided me with some awesome bonding time, laughing together at “epic fails” on YouTube and skiing Christmas Eve day at West Mountain before dining at Radici and finishing the night watching a pretty bad Christmas show about the famed Elf on the Shelf. It was chosen because it was only 26 minutes long and led to what could be a viral video of my wife expressing her disdain for the little shelf elf.

Sure, Christmas wasn’t how we drew it up and I was bummed to see Kirsti shed tears when she announced she couldn’t make it. But seeing her happy in Spain, side-by-side with Miguel, and being able to give her that long-sought-after column made it a pretty cool day just the same.

As you and your kids get older, Christmas evolves, and that’s OK. You roll with it, make the best of it — and cherish any time, be it on a screen or in-person.

And, of course, you hope they’re always considered kind.

