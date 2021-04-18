COLUMN: Rain and snow go away

Snow on Friday! OK, there’s nothing really unusual there.
John Bennett was telling me about mid-June 1945, when it snowed over a foot in the morning, but by afternoon it was a memory in the form of mud puddles and mud.
On Friday, to cheer me up, Maggie said that in the book, “Farmer Boy,” they called this kind of snow on unfrozen ground "poor man’s fertilizer," and then proceeded to plow it in.
I guess the theory was to plow in atmospheric nitrogen, even though they didn’t know about that back then.
In Florida on the cattle ranch, Bob Stevens, my boss, called intense lightning storms poor man’s fertilizer. He said during lightning strikes nitrogen was released from its bonds with the atmosphere and settled on the ground.
I do know that I have often smelled ozone, both above melting snow and during thunderstorms. Ozone is the combination of three oxygen atoms, O3, and is formed when nitrogen oxide oxidizes under certain conditions including combustion.
A melting snow pack, apparently, will produce ozone. Sometimes it can make for difficulties in breathing if you have asthma or sensitive lungs.
So, perhaps there is nitrogen to plow in after a wet snow. It’s best not to mock traditions that come from thousands of years of human observation and practice.
But I’m not going to go out and turn snow into the ground anyway. I’m sure I would end up sinking into the field up to my hubs.
I’ll turn in the nitrogen that is in my compost, and let the beans, clovers and peas add some more. Those legumes develop little bacterial nodes on their roots that collect nitrogen and enrich the soil.
I’ll wait for the sun to shine and the temperature to get back into the 60s before I get back on my tractor for tilling and spreading.
Since I got ill a few weeks ago, I can’t stand the idea of being out for long periods in the cold and damp.
I have been very happy with the warm and sunny days we’ve had the first half of April. I may have moved slowly, but I kept moving in between periods of enjoying the sounds, smells and sights of spring.
A few days ago, Smither Goat had her kids under a starry, mild night sky.
She had two. The first was black with one little white paint stroke. The other was all black.
I haven’t checked their sexes yet. But, I have given them pats and held them. When the black one walked out of the fence it could fit through easily, I had to rescue it by putting it back through. It’s done the same trick a few times and cried bitterly.
Smither would respond by coming out of the goat house and telling it, in a sweet mommy goat way, to “come back, dear.”
Those babies, under the tutelage of their mother, were up and walking during the first day. They are two fine and healthy babies.
It is amazing how robust the kids are who are raised exclusively by their mothers, instead of being bottle fed. Sometimes for various reasons bottle feeding is necessary and those goats eventually catch up growth wise, but sometimes that will take up to a year.
Before the rain and snow came, Smither taught her babies to navigate their way into the goat house where they are constantly being visited by their older cousins.
For now, the little ones are waiting inside for the rain and snow to end and the sunny days to return.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.