COLUMN: Rain and snow go away

But I’m not going to go out and turn snow into the ground anyway. I’m sure I would end up sinking into the field up to my hubs.

I’ll turn in the nitrogen that is in my compost, and let the beans, clovers and peas add some more. Those legumes develop little bacterial nodes on their roots that collect nitrogen and enrich the soil.

I’ll wait for the sun to shine and the temperature to get back into the 60s before I get back on my tractor for tilling and spreading.

Since I got ill a few weeks ago, I can’t stand the idea of being out for long periods in the cold and damp.

I have been very happy with the warm and sunny days we’ve had the first half of April. I may have moved slowly, but I kept moving in between periods of enjoying the sounds, smells and sights of spring.

A few days ago, Smither Goat had her kids under a starry, mild night sky.

She had two. The first was black with one little white paint stroke. The other was all black.

I haven’t checked their sexes yet. But, I have given them pats and held them. When the black one walked out of the fence it could fit through easily, I had to rescue it by putting it back through. It’s done the same trick a few times and cried bitterly.