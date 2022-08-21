COLUMN: Putting aside material pieces of little dreams

A few of the goats are starting to dry up, which means less milk to handle and a little more time to think.

I looked around the other day and realized that some projects started before the pandemic and my own illness kind of just plain stalled.

Around the house and the yard there is the evidence, a tractor that still works but needs a clutch, carboys that I was going to make apple cider in, an old smoker that needs a patch, papers, books, things that came from my parents’ house but really don’t have room for. It kind of goes on and on.

Some of these things I’ll never get to. So it’s time to start getting rid the material pieces of little dreams that have to be put aside. And some projects, though possible, will take so long to get to that I might just as well start them over when I can.

It’s a process for sure.

I’m from a family that saved old string and baskets with holes, and clothing that would never again be worn.

My father would not let us run water on an ice cube tray to loosen the ice. He said it was a waste of water.

There was always the thought that things might be needed again, or someone else might need them.

Part of all this is the solid truth that a hurricane could come through and remove you from modern life for a month or two or more.

You needed to keep the kerosene cook stove, the old ice box, things that might be useful if you were trapped by closed roads, loss of electricity, a need to repair things and make do only with hand tools.

The pandemic brought these tendencies out in me even more than has been normal.

In the meantime, we have been busy growing food, milking goats, splitting some wood and trying to settle my parents’ affairs. Namely, a house filled with over 50 years of everything.

My siblings almost lost their minds when I threw away spices that were almost 20 years old or tried to throw away a useless, deteriorated 70-year-old laundry basket.

My mother was very big on baskets. I use some of them in the produce business.

That’s how deeply embedded this inherited insecurity is. My mother’s young life, in a politically and climatically unstable Central, South America, Cuba, and far southern Florida, certainly contributed to this feeling that you must be prepared for anything. My father’s experiences growing up in the Deep South and fighting in Chosin Reservoir also confirmed his belief in laying by things, just in case. You save the string unless it’s too short to save, and sometime you save that piece, too.

I don’t think it’s all bad, but I also think that limits must be considered, like avoiding the total confusion and clutter that too many things, and too many irons in the fire can bring.

I don’t wish on my children the kind of situation my parents left for us.

That’s why now with just a little more time to think, I’m thinking about letting go enough so that I can think some more, and not just have to rush on to the next thing.