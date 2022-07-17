COLUMN: Purslane: A weed or gourmet green?

Finally, just this last week, the zucchini and summer squash are ready to eat. We are taking advantage of them sliced and sautéed with other greens, or raw in salad.

The long periods of dryness throughout this growing season, especially early, have slowed things down during our already short time frame.

The sweet corn only now is above knee high. My summertime office doesn’t officially open until that happens.

It’s all been construction and demolition up until this point. Mostly the work has been about weeding and turning in compost. And mostly those weeds have been purslane. It is very hard to get rid of because a leaf that falls off can become a new plant if coaxed even by one rain shower in two weeks.

I use my reciprocating hoe to pull out the plants without burying them. They will regrow that way too.

I let the unrooted plants bake in the sun for a day or two and then I rake them up, and hopefully have time to get them out of the garden before the next rain.

If I’m diligent, by August they will come to terms with their fate, and cease trying to take over the garden much less the entire universe.

In the city you can buy purslane as a gourmet green at farmers markets. I don’t really think it tastes very good. The chickens don’t either, but pigs and compost piles will eat them if they are mixed in with other delights.

So I’d rather leave it to them.

If someone particularly asks me for a basket of purslane — or, as John Bennett and other older gardener types call it, “pus-lee” — I’ll give it to them.

The one thing I don’t want the purslane to do is flower and then start throwing its seeds. Those seeds must stay viable forever.

Whenever I turn the soil, a whole new multitude of purslane erupts for me to hoe until the middle of summer. Which brings me back to my office.

I don’t see how it will be true this year, but by mid-July and August there is usually less rain and the crops are maturing, at least here where the season is so short.

That’s when I can take my lawn chair and sit in the garden, often in the shade of the corn, and get up every so often to harvest some, weed some, or allow the sounds and sights of the world to replenish me, so that I can keep going for evening milking and into the next day.

I might even partake in the practice of my now-departed friend Truman Fuller of Fuller Road in South Corinth. I’ll walk around the garden, grazing on various ripe produce. Truman would carry a salt shaker with him as he foraged. I think about doing that too, but I figure I’d lose it.

Unseasoned is good enough for me, anyway.

I think Truman harvested a great deal of sweet corn, tomatoes and cucumbers that way. His garden always supplied plenty of surplus, though. He and his wife always put up plenty of fruits and vegetables, enough to get through until next year’s harvest, and enough to share.

You can learn a lot from other avid gardeners. There’s always something to share.

And at this time of year, there’s zucchini and summer squash to share with everybody.