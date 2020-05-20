COLUMN: Pandemic's pause offers chance to reflect

So much of my “normal” days pass through expected interactions and tasks. But the days are abnormal now, and more of my time is spent sitting by the window. It allows for a reset — the sort of change in outlook that can happen after a vacation but never lasts — a new appreciation of what matters and what doesn’t.

I imagine I hear this same appreciation in the voices of people I call for stories. Many people will have the brusqueness of “getting things done here” in their voices when they’re called unexpectedly during the workday. Now, people seem nicer, more connected to the conversation I’m having with them, less concerned about what they’re going to do next.

Perhaps the pandemic has brought out a general thoughtfulness and sympathy in us, the way stark reminders of our mortality can do.

Or maybe it’s me — I’m more engaged, enjoying conversations for their own sake and thinking less about how they’ll fit into the story I’m working on.

This crisis is very hard for a lot of people and tragic for some. It’s not about silver linings if you’ve lost your job and money is running short or if someone you love is sick or has died.

But it has brought this new element by surprise into the lives of some of us — a pause, as the governor has called it — a chance to step to the side for a moment and take a look and consider what we see.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

