COLUMN: Pandemic created family bond

Last summer, my family was forced together because of COVID-19.
One daughter fled her teaching job in Spain just before it might have been impossible to do so, and the other, who had fled her France vacation days earlier, was home from her Burlington apartment.
We rode out the COVID-19 storm together.
As this summer winds down, I find myself reflecting on how different it was.
This summer, we were together because we wanted to be.
When Kirsti came home in June from Spain this time, we hadn’t seen her since she left in September. It was the longest we’d ever gone without seeing one of our kids. We were eager to see her, and Sarah was longing to see her big sister, too.
So, with our kids now at 24 and 21, the family unit was back together again.
COVID was still in the background, but normal activities resumed.
The girls and I did an overnight in Boston and got to see the Red Sox come from behind to beat the Royals at Fenway Park, after we had spent a few hours at the beach.
The whole family hit the Jersey shore, too, like we used to before COVID.
There were pool parties at home again.
The kids got to visit their grandparents in Vermont, see old friends in Burlington and just be a little more normal.
And Kirsti got to play a ton of local gigs, which I love to soak up from a table or bar stool. On occasion, Sarah would join her at the mic for what I consider to be some pretty magical harmonies. Not sure they know how happy and proud I get when they sing.
It was also the summer of head-to-head “doubles” solitaire for the two girls, even on our trip to the shore.
“Do you have your deck?” became a common phrase this summer, and within seconds a frantic game of speed solitaire would break out with two decks and both using the common cards in the middle.
I’ve never played solitaire, believe it or not. I always had it pegged as a pastime for someone who is alone and killing time.
But these two, with their speed version, turned it into a competitive, action-packed blood sport. OK, well maybe not a blood sport, but certainly frantic and high drama.
For me, it was just another chance to observe my two, now adult daughters, co-existing and having fun under our roof again. They’d taunt each other, lament missed opportunities and relish counting cards to determine the victor. I’d just watch and smile.
I’m not sure how many more summers we’ll spend like this. Kirsti is headed back to Spain to teach and live with her boyfriend. Sarah is in her final year of college, pursuing a burgeoning interviewing career.
Maybe this was the last summer of all four of us being under one roof for any extended period of time. If that’s the case, I’ll look back at it fondly, especially when comparing it to the chaos and uncertainty and fear we dealt with last summer.
Days aren’t always rosy, and after being empty-nesters, life with all four adults here can get a little, shall I say, hectic.
But I cherish the time together and feel incredibly thankful.