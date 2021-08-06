COLUMN: Pandemic created family bond

The kids got to visit their grandparents in Vermont, see old friends in Burlington and just be a little more normal.

And Kirsti got to play a ton of local gigs, which I love to soak up from a table or bar stool. On occasion, Sarah would join her at the mic for what I consider to be some pretty magical harmonies. Not sure they know how happy and proud I get when they sing.

It was also the summer of head-to-head “doubles” solitaire for the two girls, even on our trip to the shore.

“Do you have your deck?” became a common phrase this summer, and within seconds a frantic game of speed solitaire would break out with two decks and both using the common cards in the middle.

I’ve never played solitaire, believe it or not. I always had it pegged as a pastime for someone who is alone and killing time.

But these two, with their speed version, turned it into a competitive, action-packed blood sport. OK, well maybe not a blood sport, but certainly frantic and high drama.

For me, it was just another chance to observe my two, now adult daughters, co-existing and having fun under our roof again. They’d taunt each other, lament missed opportunities and relish counting cards to determine the victor. I’d just watch and smile.