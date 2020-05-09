You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Column: Pandemic can't unite us, so probably nothing can
0 comments
COLUMN

Column: Pandemic can't unite us, so probably nothing can

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Divided

A protester holds a sign at the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on April 30. Hoisting American flags and handmade signs, protesters returned to the state Capitol to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Paul Sancya

Growing up in Saranac Lake, we considered the kids from Lake Placid stuck up and the kids from Tupper Lake rednecks.

We made fun of them, and they made fun of us. In high school sports, particularly in hockey games, the rivalries were violent.

The irony is the outside world considers the three villages as a single group — the Tri-Lakes. They lie in an east to west line: Lake Placid, then Saranac Lake 10 miles to the west, then Tupper Lake in another 20 miles.

All three are small, cold-weather Adirondack mountain villages. The differences we saw as fundamental and defining, the rest of the world sees as cosmetic or, more accurately, nonexistent.

I ended up leaving Saranac Lake for prep school, then college on the West Coast. Before and after college, over the course of two years, I traveled and worked in a few places — Portugal and Spain, Israel and Japan. Along the way, I realized what many other people have realized before and since: Everyone is essentially the same.

Everyone feels love for family and cherishes friends, everyone is moved by music and feels awe at nature, everyone loves good food and a good laugh. With perspective, all prejudices appear ridiculous.

The pandemic has unfortunately given rise to a lot of scapegoating, and in upstate New York that urge has found a familiar target — downstaters. Early on, owners of local second homes who lived in the New York City/New Jersey area were feared as potential sources of infection and told outright to stay away by a couple of supervisors, posting on their towns’ websites.

It seems ungracious for communities that rely on spending by outsiders, most of them from nearby urban areas, to turn against those same folks during an emergency. It also seems inhumane, not to mention hypocritical. Any one of us would, in their shoes, also try to get away from the hotspot to a residence we owned and had every right to occupy.

Now, some of us are using downstate as the scapegoat for our financial woes, arguing that we are being forced to follow strict isolation rules, ruining our economy, because New York City has so many cases.

We’re being punished for being in the same state as New York — that’s the argument.

It seems to me the virus is going everywhere, and as our cases rise and New York’s fall, the local rate of infection inches closer to the city’s.

Also, since people from the city have been able to travel upstate, we want them to be under strict quarantining rules when they get here — don’t we?

We are seeing now, nationwide, what happens when the rules are loosened: People stop respecting the rules altogether.

As a country, we’re bad at nuance: You’re either huddled in your home and wearing a mask to go to the mailbox or you’re giving hugs to friends you run into at the gym.

Our helplessness is one of the hard things about this pandemic, but one way we take control is by following the social-distancing and hand-washing rules. I’m glad the state’s leaders have been clear and firm with their guidance, because I know what I should do, and I know others are doing it with me.

Despite lots of hopeful statements, however, we haven’t been all in this together. Perhaps we should accept that division and distrust are unavoidable, and unity unachievable, when even a pandemic that is wreaking widespread suffering and death cannot unite this country in a common cause. It cannot even unite this state.

+1 
Will Doolittle

Doolittle

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

0 comments
10
4
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Actually, Gov. Cuomo, your reopening plan has trade-offs
Columnists

Commentary: Actually, Gov. Cuomo, your reopening plan has trade-offs

In his briefing Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke about Trump administration infection projections and the itchiness around the country to loosen coronavirus shutdown restrictions and get back to work. He said that though his fellow public officials often dance around the issue, what all of them are really grappling with as they figure out how and when to open back up is the value of a ...

Commentary: Meat hardly 'essential'
Columnists

Commentary: Meat hardly 'essential'

Months into this pandemic and with only a dim light at the end of the tunnel, if that, all it took was an ad by Tyson to put yet more vulnerable people - and animals - at risk. After the second-largest meat producer in the U.S. warned of "disruptions," President Donald Trump signed an executive order to compel meat-processing plants to remain open. With the swipe of a pen, the order erases the ...

Commentary: Universal child care was provided during World War II. We need it again during this pandemic — and beyond
Columnists

Commentary: Universal child care was provided during World War II. We need it again during this pandemic — and beyond

Historically, times of crisis have brought out the best in U.S. policymaking. The Great Depression ushered in the New Deal. The Cuyahoga River burning due to industrial pollution in 1969 gave us the Environmental Protection Agency. What might the coronavirus-fueled public health and economic emergencies lead to? If we follow another example from history, the answer just might be universal ...

Commentary: Edie Falco: Don't cry over spilled milk, Gov. Cuomo. New York shouldn't prop up dairy farmers
Columnists

Commentary: Edie Falco: Don't cry over spilled milk, Gov. Cuomo. New York shouldn't prop up dairy farmers

Like many New Yorkers - indeed, many Americans - I've looked to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decisive leadership during the coronavirus crisis. But his Nourish New York initiative, while well-intentioned, is a step in the wrong direction. With federal funds stretched to the limit, why would the governor squander $25 million to bail out the dairy industry, which is rife with disease and cruelty? Not ...

Commentary: Biden should play up his expertise, since it's something Trump lacks
Columnists

Commentary: Biden should play up his expertise, since it's something Trump lacks

There are many ways to analyze American political divisions, but one that may be especially germane to this period and to the coming presidential election is the persistent tension between the electorate's longing for expertise and the appeal of authenticity. Recognizing that tension, modern presidential candidates tend to gravitate toward one camp or the other. Call them the "experts" vs. the ...

+10
Commentary: I am an essential worker scared for my life every day with no extra pay or benefits for the risk
Columnists

Commentary: I am an essential worker scared for my life every day with no extra pay or benefits for the risk

Before doctors and nurses can begin their work treating people who have COVID-19, cleaners like me do the very hard and dangerous task of disinfecting and keeping every surface up to a critically safe standard. Our work is essential to reducing the spread of this disease and we are risking our lives every time we go to work, yet we receive no additional pay, benefits or protection. I get teary ...

+2
Commentary: My immigrant parents lost their jobs, but the CARES Act won't help mixed-status families like mine
Columnists

Commentary: My immigrant parents lost their jobs, but the CARES Act won't help mixed-status families like mine

Within weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, my parents, both undocumented workers in Los Angeles' garment industry, lost their jobs. For weeks I was the only gainfully employed member of my family. The income from my internship in Washington, D.C., had to support me, my unemployed parents and my younger sister who's in college. I'm 22. While millions of American citizens have become financially ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News