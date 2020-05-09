Column: Pandemic can't unite us, so probably nothing can

It seems ungracious for communities that rely on spending by outsiders, most of them from nearby urban areas, to turn against those same folks during an emergency. It also seems inhumane, not to mention hypocritical. Any one of us would, in their shoes, also try to get away from the hotspot to a residence we owned and had every right to occupy.

Now, some of us are using downstate as the scapegoat for our financial woes, arguing that we are being forced to follow strict isolation rules, ruining our economy, because New York City has so many cases.

We’re being punished for being in the same state as New York — that’s the argument.

It seems to me the virus is going everywhere, and as our cases rise and New York’s fall, the local rate of infection inches closer to the city’s.

Also, since people from the city have been able to travel upstate, we want them to be under strict quarantining rules when they get here — don’t we?

We are seeing now, nationwide, what happens when the rules are loosened: People stop respecting the rules altogether.

As a country, we’re bad at nuance: You’re either huddled in your home and wearing a mask to go to the mailbox or you’re giving hugs to friends you run into at the gym.