Column: Pandemic can't unite us, so probably nothing can

Growing up in Saranac Lake, we considered the kids from Lake Placid stuck up and the kids from Tupper Lake rednecks.
We made fun of them, and they made fun of us. In high school sports, particularly in hockey games, the rivalries were violent.
The irony is the outside world considers the three villages as a single group — the Tri-Lakes. They lie in an east to west line: Lake Placid, then Saranac Lake 10 miles to the west, then Tupper Lake in another 20 miles.
All three are small, cold-weather Adirondack mountain villages. The differences we saw as fundamental and defining, the rest of the world sees as cosmetic or, more accurately, nonexistent.
I ended up leaving Saranac Lake for prep school, then college on the West Coast. Before and after college, over the course of two years, I traveled and worked in a few places — Portugal and Spain, Israel and Japan. Along the way, I realized what many other people have realized before and since: Everyone is essentially the same.
Everyone feels love for family and cherishes friends, everyone is moved by music and feels awe at nature, everyone loves good food and a good laugh. With perspective, all prejudices appear ridiculous.
The pandemic has unfortunately given rise to a lot of scapegoating, and in upstate New York that urge has found a familiar target — downstaters. Early on, owners of local second homes who lived in the New York City/New Jersey area were feared as potential sources of infection and told outright to stay away by a couple of supervisors, posting on their towns’ websites.
It seems ungracious for communities that rely on spending by outsiders, most of them from nearby urban areas, to turn against those same folks during an emergency. It also seems inhumane, not to mention hypocritical. Any one of us would, in their shoes, also try to get away from the hotspot to a residence we owned and had every right to occupy.
Now, some of us are using downstate as the scapegoat for our financial woes, arguing that we are being forced to follow strict isolation rules, ruining our economy, because New York City has so many cases.
We’re being punished for being in the same state as New York — that’s the argument.
It seems to me the virus is going everywhere, and as our cases rise and New York’s fall, the local rate of infection inches closer to the city’s.
Also, since people from the city have been able to travel upstate, we want them to be under strict quarantining rules when they get here — don’t we?
We are seeing now, nationwide, what happens when the rules are loosened: People stop respecting the rules altogether.
As a country, we’re bad at nuance: You’re either huddled in your home and wearing a mask to go to the mailbox or you’re giving hugs to friends you run into at the gym.
Our helplessness is one of the hard things about this pandemic, but one way we take control is by following the social-distancing and hand-washing rules. I’m glad the state’s leaders have been clear and firm with their guidance, because I know what I should do, and I know others are doing it with me.
Despite lots of hopeful statements, however, we haven’t been all in this together. Perhaps we should accept that division and distrust are unavoidable, and unity unachievable, when even a pandemic that is wreaking widespread suffering and death cannot unite this country in a common cause. It cannot even unite this state.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!