COLUMN: Our lawn is not suited to standard tastes

I had to bring out my weed eater/grass trimmer last week. I remember when I was much younger, the rule was that lawns must be mowed by Mother’s Day.

Back then I always had some lawns I mowed regularly, and most were at the homes of widows. I didn’t want them to have an unkempt lawn on Mother’s Day.

The dry weather in early spring kept the grass low until recently when we got a number, I’m not sure what that number is, of good, soaking rains.

After each of the rains, the grass would suddenly spring up a few inches. So not only the trimmers but the lawn mowers were necessary.

My main weed eater is totally organic. Her name is Moon Goat. I don’t have to work hard to trim the swale out front even though it’s a ditch. I just sit in my lawn chair with a long leash and Moon trims in front of me.

The cars and trucks going by don’t freak her out as much as some of my other lawnmowers, the other goats. They, for the most part, are on leashes hooked to posts and old solid-core drive shafts I have installed around the yard.

I have to move these pegs around so the goats always are surrounded by taller grass. Just like cows, goats prefer long-stem grasses and forbs over the shorter stuff that sheep seem to go for.

The goats also like brush, which makes them excellent candidates for cleaning up neglected fields. Cattle will do the same — they even like to knock down small trees while eating the leaves and twigs, but they aren’t as likely as goats to girdle larger trees, which, of course, kills the tree.

Even though I still have mowers and brush hogs for my tractors, I mostly reserve them for use elsewhere. At home we have a regular push mower for finishing up after the goats go through, and a weed trimmer for the parts of the stone wall the goats don’t quite get to.

As the guy who dug a ditch for some pipes a few years ago said, “It’s not really a normal lawn.” That was after I told him not to worry too much about digging across the grass.

Our lawn certainly is not suited to standard tastes.

I like the woodcocks, deer, rabbits, toads and even Chompy the woodchuck to feel comfortable in and attracted to the yard. I like to watch them, get to know them, and to share my space with them.

I put fences around the gardens.

The goats help keep my laissez-faire attitude from getting totally out of control.

When we moved here something like four decades ago, the yard around the house was all about 3 feet high of grass and native plants, and giant toads, rabbits and who knows what other kind of critters.

The toads and rabbits would come out on sunny days and warm themselves on the pavement, retreating to the thick meadow as the day wound down.

I still have a twinge of regret that I mowed down that wild yard that surrounded an almost forgotten house those many years ago.

Still, my organic lawn mowers and trimmers have their charms and advantages, so I don’t feel too guilty.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

