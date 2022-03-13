COLUMN: Now let us praise loose haystacks

I save baling twine in a feed bag. After I open a bale of hay or straw, I coil the string, and wrap the tail end of the strings around the coil, so I’m left with a small hoop that goes in the bag. Sometimes we use some to braid into leashes, or collars.

That’s the ideal. Sometime though, despite my efforts, the strings end up thrown over a post, or dropped on the ground.

Sometimes the twine ends up getting tangled around a shoe or a hoof or even a goat’s horns.

The kids play with the stuff, chew on it and drag it around.

At one point 20 years ago, I had a hay baler. One day I couldn’t find Boy Unit, who was 3 or 4 at the time, and after searching for a few minutes, I found him under the baler with some of my wrenches, taking out bolts.

He was working on it. That’s what youngsters know about old machines. You work on them.

I gave it away the next day.

I’m sure my wife thought I was crazy. I told her, “I hate string.”

I started using an ancient dump rake pulled behind a tractor or a team of oxen, and loaded the hay into the box of a truck or the ox cart. Then I would haul the stuff home, to a chosen spot on the hay ground, or a barn nearby, and stack it.

People used to like the haystacks. There is something primal about them, something timeless. A haystack represents the rejection of the tyranny of the machine, and all of the strings that are attached.

How many times have I heard people complain about the price of twine, helped people work on jammed Haybines, searched for or manufactured parts, or seen them pay as much as I make in a year for a new or newer machine.

With loose hay, when you want to feed the animals, you load your hay fork and feed it. Or, one by one, you let your animals graze directly off the stacks. No strings. No tangles.

The other thing about loose hay, as Johnny Appleseed would tell you, “It makes a great bed.”

If you have never slept on a hay wagon loaded with loose hay on a clear night, you’ve really missed something.

Well I must admit, I haven’t used loose hay for a long time. My helpers, my compression engineers, have left home and gone on to urban lifestyles, my oxen are gone and, frankly, I need less hay.

Now, I buy nice baled hay and have it delivered.

Keeping hay ground around here is no longer possible. People don’t understand it’s not free space to run four-wheelers or to drive across, tramp down or park on.

Grass has to grow tall to become a stack of loose hay. New landowners, the inheritors or the city folk who bought the old farms from the estate can’t understand why you don’t mow it every two weeks free of charge, or let parts of the fields alone to grow up into groves of white pine.

For me, buying and using baled hay means all the strings attached. Attached to the modern world and all its complications: machines, money, roads, the outside world, everything.

It also can get attached to rascally Hazel Goat’s horns, and spread everywhere, after she has broken into the bag of used twine that was headed for the town transfer station.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0