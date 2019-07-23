By the beginning of May, the Mueller report was atop The New York Times bestseller list after selling some 40,000 copies in the first week.
Unfortunately, there are 249 million adults who reside in the United States.
A CNN poll in May found that 3 percent said they had read the “full report,” 10 percent “some of the report” and 8 percent “a little of the report.” Considering that poll respondents have a tendency to exaggerate, I suspect the real number is half that.
That’s why Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday is important; yet, ultimately, I believe it will be inconsequential.
Too many have made up their minds about the Mueller report without actually reading it.
The waters have been muddied by the politics of the moment, by sound bites that summarize over 400 pages of investigation in two or three words and by a rabid cable television machine screaming its conclusions with unwavering fervor.
That’s how too many people make up their mind these days.
It’s what they were told.
It’s what they heard.
We have become a culture that makes important decisions based on conjecture, or 30 minutes of television.
If the Watergate investigation was held today, Richard Nixon would not resign and the American people would be forgiving of a criminal burglary, because really, Nixon benefited little from the crime.
That’s how far our moral center has drifted from a strict adherence to the rule of law.
Why Mueller’s report was important was that he was deemed impartial and above the politics.
He was a Republican.
He had a long and impressive record in law enforcement, including director of the FBI under Republican and Democratic presidents.
He was the one final arbiter who could be above it all and give us a thorough understanding of how the 2016 presidential election was influenced by overseas entities, whether anyone in the Trump campaign was culpable and if the president attempted to interfere in the investigation.
Most importantly, you need to remember this:
These were real lawyers, elite prosecutors, using subpoenas and legal warrants to acquire information.
This was not a game.
This was not dirty politics.
This was our legal system at work. That was something we used to be proud of.
The work has led to indictments, and some have gone to jail.
But consider this as well: Mueller believed he could not indict a sitting president because of Department of Justice policy.
His investigation was ultimately for Congress to use in its oversight of the president, so it could decide whether further steps needed to be taken.
I suspect Robert Mueller will say something like this Wednesday: Deciding whether the president was guilty of a crime was above his pay grade. That’s up to Congress and the hopelessly divided American people to decide.
But they have not read the report, or worked to understand the facts.
They need someone to hold their hand and tell them, and Robert Mueller has refused.
After 88 appearances before Congress during his long career of public service, he knows how this game is played.
He has refused to be the judge and jury.
That’s been put on us, and maybe that’s the way it should be.
This might be our last chance to hear Mueller. We should listen carefully and with an open mind, but I fear we will be distracted by a U.S. Congress intent on grandstanding and speechmaking.
One Republican, Matt Gaetz of Florida, was asked what his goal for the hearing was:
“We are going to re-elect the president,” he said.
So much for finding the truth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.