COLUMN: Managing our footwear

Maggie had to get me a new pair of slippers. That’s because my very clever dog, Mia Dog, has hidden most of my other slippers, not to mention half of my shoes.
It’s not that convenient when someone comes by to pick up a bale of hay, or just to visit, or whatever.
I run to the front door to slip on my barn shoes, and can only find one, or I can find two but they are both for the same foot.
I’ve gone out more than once wearing two right shoes. I’ve also gone searching upstairs more than once, only to find four left shoes hanging out together.
Mia Dog does not chew on shoes, she simply transports the around the house.
The slippers, however, suffer a stranger fate. They are taken to various hiding places throughout the house.
Generally every Christmas I get a new pair.
Three weeks later, I’m wearing a different style slipper on each foot, and most often they are both left footed. One slipper will be 20 years old, the other 10. The new ones will be under two different pieces of furniture, somewhere.
Mia’s official title is Shoe Manager.
I’m kind of unsure how useful her job is, but it keeps me on my toes, so to speak.
We have several different beasts roaming around here that have their own unique roles.
Mr. Rooster Head, the one who was dragged away for brief periods by foxes at least three times, predicts the nighttime weather.
If it’s going to get toward freezing, he will dash into the house and jump onto my chair. We immediately get out an old towel for him to lie on.
He then spends the night. In the morning he jumps down and walks to the front door to be let out.
Because of his former injuries, his comb turns purple when he gets too cold. I believe it is his decision to come in those evenings so that he will not die of hypothermia.
Mr. Rooster Head is pretty old for a rooster and a lot of the time he can’t even hold up his head. His neck is weak from the first time a fox dragged him a few hundred yards away from his beloved home.
I have a theory about why most of our animals live so long. They just like living here.
A while ago when we sold the weaned baby goats to a dairy farm down in the Mohawk Valley, Moon Goat demonstrated how much she likes living here by hiding behind the tool shed door while the babies were being loaded.
After that, I was sitting on the stoop of the tool shed and she plopped herself in full lie-down mode right on my lap. She did the same thing with Maggie when she came over.
Moon and I generally hang out at the tool shed when milking is over, but she normally never tries to lie down on my lap.
She’s a full grown goat, after all.
I will probably go on about how each animal is unique at some future point.
But for now, I think it’s fair to say that things like searching endlessly for a pair of shoes is probably worth it if it helps Mia Dog enjoy her life here.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
