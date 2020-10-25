COLUMN: Managing our footwear

We have several different beasts roaming around here that have their own unique roles.

Mr. Rooster Head, the one who was dragged away for brief periods by foxes at least three times, predicts the nighttime weather.

If it’s going to get toward freezing, he will dash into the house and jump onto my chair. We immediately get out an old towel for him to lie on.

He then spends the night. In the morning he jumps down and walks to the front door to be let out.

Because of his former injuries, his comb turns purple when he gets too cold. I believe it is his decision to come in those evenings so that he will not die of hypothermia.

Mr. Rooster Head is pretty old for a rooster and a lot of the time he can’t even hold up his head. His neck is weak from the first time a fox dragged him a few hundred yards away from his beloved home.

I have a theory about why most of our animals live so long. They just like living here.

A while ago when we sold the weaned baby goats to a dairy farm down in the Mohawk Valley, Moon Goat demonstrated how much she likes living here by hiding behind the tool shed door while the babies were being loaded.