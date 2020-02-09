COLUMN: Making the most of a cold, powerless night

I’m not going to lie, it was cold in the house.
I was stoking the fireplace, but the warmest I could get that one room was 54 — and the kitchen and bathrooms and bedrooms surely were colder.
But our 24 hours without power actually proved to be a little eye-opening and even kinda fun.
Power went out around 3 p.m. Friday, so my wife and I went out for an early dinner bored at home but then wanted to get home to keep the fire stoked and keep the neurotic dog from freaking out that there’s a fire going.
I had walked down to Fire Road in Glens Falls and seen a tangled mess of wires and didn’t think power was coming back soon.
We invited a friend over to hang out with us, in the 53-ish-degree room being lit by two oil lanterns and the flickering fireplace.
We sipped on a cocktail, visited, laughed and observed details of the living room that the soft antique oil lantern light revealed.
I was struck by the looks of one 100-plus year-old lantern on the end table with a vase of flowers, a framed zebra painting done by my daughter Sarah years ago and the antique Gilby’s gin bottle lamp made by my wife’s grandfather.
Perhaps it looked even better because my vista point was from the floor, in front of the fire, an angle I wouldn’t have seen if not for the warmth of the fire to counteract the cold house.
I liked it so much I snapped a picture.
The low light also made us realize how bright the full moon was that night, and when I looked outside, it was almost directly overhead and leaving a mirror-image of gnarly branches in the snow below.
I took some pictures from one window, then moved to the front door and shot some better ones through that.
It was the culmination of a strange day, for sure.
We were supposed to drive to Vermont Friday afternoon to see Sarah at college and go out for nice dinner. With roads pretty treacherous, we decided not to go, despite already booking an Airbnb.
Good thing we didn’t go though, because the friend who watches our dog would have had his hands full.
And we would have been deprived of the sensory-filled night without power.
During our fireside chat, we opened a bag of Smartfood, purchased for the dog sitter friend, and visited more. We listened to music from our phone, so we weren’t totally unplugged, but background music only adds to sensory nights like this.
By 11 or so, the friend had had enough of the now 52-degree living room and headed home. My wife had already gone to bed, but I stayed up stoking the fireplace until about 4:30, then dozed off and on until 7:30.
When National Grid announced Saturday that our area likely would be without power until 11:30 p.m. Sunday, I started hunting for a generator. My dad had one in Vermont, so I was making plans to go grab that. But when I was coming home from the transfer station after dumping our garbage off, I get a call from my wife saying the power is already back on.
Almost 24 hours to the minute.
No need for a generator.
I don’t need to do this no-power thing again anytime soon, but I have to say the 24 hours without it was neat. I perked coffee on a camp stove resting on my kitchen stove, I learned that despite frigid temps outside my fireplace can keep us from freezing, and I feel like I was forced to smell the roses a little that night.
It’s good to smell the roses.