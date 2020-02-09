COLUMN: Making the most of a cold, powerless night

I’m not going to lie, it was cold in the house.

I was stoking the fireplace, but the warmest I could get that one room was 54 — and the kitchen and bathrooms and bedrooms surely were colder.

But our 24 hours without power actually proved to be a little eye-opening and even kinda fun.

Power went out around 3 p.m. Friday, so my wife and I went out for an early dinner bored at home but then wanted to get home to keep the fire stoked and keep the neurotic dog from freaking out that there’s a fire going.

I had walked down to Fire Road in Glens Falls and seen a tangled mess of wires and didn’t think power was coming back soon.

We invited a friend over to hang out with us, in the 53-ish-degree room being lit by two oil lanterns and the flickering fireplace.

We sipped on a cocktail, visited, laughed and observed details of the living room that the soft antique oil lantern light revealed.

I was struck by the looks of one 100-plus year-old lantern on the end table with a vase of flowers, a framed zebra painting done by my daughter Sarah years ago and the antique Gilby’s gin bottle lamp made by my wife’s grandfather.