COLUMN: Lots of labor, less efficiency

And for good measure the most important measure of low inflation is people not getting pay increases. Not the fact that the price of a new pickup or house has gone up fourfold in the last 10 years or so.

Because of our hundred-year push for both productivity and efficiency, the great many people who used to actually labor has dwindled, though the work has not. It just doesn’t pay a living wage to dig ditches by hand, or scythe the roadside.

Look at the countryside, the construction sites and the factories, the machines get bigger or better or both and reduce the need for people. That’s the goal.

It’s better for the financial industry to finance industry and machinery than for people to be able to survive without them.

There are examples of people who have rejected the new ways and done well, like the Amish and conservative Mennonites. Their way, though, rejects a great many benefits of the modern life, like not having to perform brute labor, day in and day out.

For the most part, though, we’ve made the choice to go with the modern way. In many ways, that’s the choice I’ve made, as well. Although in my case I’ve selected a kind of hybrid, which, when things are going well is great, but when they aren’t can be somewhat problematic.