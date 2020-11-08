COLUMN: Lots of labor, less efficiency

Efficiency is out the window. It’s back to back and forth, back and forth with the wheelbarrow and the pitchfork.
The clutch on the yard tractor decided to take a break. The yard tractor is the one with the bucket.
I adjusted the clutch a few months ago with some tricky tricks and a little fabrication. But now my attempts to save money seem to have run their course.
From my perch out here in Hadley, it seems that at least a 30-mile transport will be needed to get the tractor to a shop that’s willing to repair it.
This is the same type of trip needed to go to a large animal veterinarian. Although sometime the vet will come here, it’s still a trip for somebody.
I think it’s fair to say that this hilly forested terrain is no longer agricultural land. There was plenty of animal husbandry and cropping here 75 years ago. The thing is that the efficiency thing they were teaching in the ag schools, and the government publications over the last century said this place really wasn’t ideal for “efficiencies.”
You know what efficiency is?
It’s using a machine to take over people’s jobs.
The economic measure of success is less people needed to do more work. That’s called productivity.
And for good measure the most important measure of low inflation is people not getting pay increases. Not the fact that the price of a new pickup or house has gone up fourfold in the last 10 years or so.
Because of our hundred-year push for both productivity and efficiency, the great many people who used to actually labor has dwindled, though the work has not. It just doesn’t pay a living wage to dig ditches by hand, or scythe the roadside.
Look at the countryside, the construction sites and the factories, the machines get bigger or better or both and reduce the need for people. That’s the goal.
It’s better for the financial industry to finance industry and machinery than for people to be able to survive without them.
There are examples of people who have rejected the new ways and done well, like the Amish and conservative Mennonites. Their way, though, rejects a great many benefits of the modern life, like not having to perform brute labor, day in and day out.
For the most part, though, we’ve made the choice to go with the modern way. In many ways, that’s the choice I’ve made, as well. Although in my case I’ve selected a kind of hybrid, which, when things are going well is great, but when they aren’t can be somewhat problematic.
In other words, there is no way I’m not going to do something about my tractor. It has allowed me to do more work than I ever could have alone. And, all the work it does is brute labor.
Plus, I still have all that work to take care of.
So, I imagine in the next few days I’ll be arranging to send off the little yard tractor and hoping it will come back soon.
In the meantime, I’m sure the goats will enjoy watching me going back and forth, back and forth using my own skinny legs as power source.
Forrest Hartley is shoveling wet muck in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
