COLUMN: Looking forward to the first harvest

Yes, gardening has started. It’s the peas.

Even though it is cold, and the nights are going below freezing, we might as well plant peas. I suppose the worst that could happen is the peas might not come up, and we might have to plant again.

The thing about that is sometimes we plant again, and the ones we planted before come up at the same time as the later ones.

One great thing about peas is the shoots make a really good vegetable at about 5 inches. You can always go out with the scissors and cut some shoots for a pan fry if you have a surplus.

We started them in trays in the house two months ago just so we’d have fresh greens to go with meals.

After two clippings the stubble goes out to the compost.

We just have daffodils emerging, along with iris and the other early bulbs. I’ve already seen flowers on the other side of the mountain and south.

Now, I will start probing every day or so to see when the frost is out of the ground. Then I can start planting fence posts and a new mailbox post.

This winter was the current mailbox’s last. Even though it spins around, it just got too beat up by the snowplow this year.