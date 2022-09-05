COLUMN: Long shadows of fall and a sneaky fox

The shadows are noticeably longer these days. The goat yard, which has been mostly in sun during the day, is now half covered in shade from the trees south of it.

Those shadows haven’t reached the gardens yet, but it won’t be too long.

It won’t be too long before the gardens slow down, either. Already the cucumber plants are going brown, and the summer squash plants are starting to lie down, even though they are still producing.

The funniest thing about our short season is that the melons are just coming ripe, along with the long season corn.

The Sowell corn, a self-pollinating type, is ripening so unevenly that I imagine some won’t be ready before first frost.

I have been keeping the front gardens relatively weed free so that they will be ready for some new finished compost and some oat seed as soon as I pull the plants out.

Waking up to temperatures in the 50s has prompted me to put on an insulated shirt and light the wood stove in the morning so that I can function.

The days have been pleasant enough, but those early cool mornings give me the jitters.

There is still lots to do, but picking boxes of jack-o'-lantern pumpkins is not one of them. The lovely family of deer took care of all that last month.

Yesterday, they were all standing in the backyard munching at the edge of the woods, seven of them, two mothers, their growing fawns, and one little buck with his first antlers.

I imagine he’ll have to be pretty careful this hunting season.

Little Fox, who I told you about, still comes back about once a week to visit his childhood home. He is still a youngster, but once he took an interest in my chickens, I let him know he was no longer welcome here.

He was so convincing when he was younger, showing me how he was catching the little rodents that live in tall grass. He would spring up in the air, dive head first into the grass, and come up with a vole.

I always told him that was a welcome task, but not to hunt the chickens. He hung on for a while, but somehow he was overcome by the desire for a dinner of fat hen.

He is a fox after all, but he comes here in broad daylight, and abides no treaties.

The hens go into their coops in the evening and come out mid-morning. Little Fox knows when I leave the place. I think he has an observation drone.

I had to sign some papers last week. While I was gone he took one of my older barred rock hens, a real loss. I think they lay the best eggs and have a hardy quality about them that I have always liked.

I was afraid for three others I couldn’t find, but they came out of their hiding spot toward evening and walked right up to me to show me they had survived the horror.

Oh, the shadows of fall!

I can see the once innocent Little Fox somewhere in the deep woods sitting near his tidy den, by his campfire on which is roasting one of my favorite hens on a spit.

I wish him well during the lengthening and colder nights, but I can’t abide him spending his time around here.