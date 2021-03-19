COLUMN: Like father, like daughter

I’ve never pushed my kids to like what I like — at least professionally.
Yes, I tried to push basketball (unsuccessfully) and skiing (successfully), but I never pushed a media or journalism career.
Doing this job takes a certain breed of person, one who loves talking to people, who is curious and driven, and, obviously, one who likes to write.
I think it’s more of a calling than a choice.
So when my youngest daughter, Sarah, started doing Facebook Live interviews for the Center for Research on Vermont as an internship through the University of Vermont, I was a little surprised.
I mean, she’s a ham and she loves the spotlight, but the spotlight in the past always came on a stage while acting or dancing — not asking questions to authors, PR people and policymakers.
And it was her interview with Kevin Ellis, a former journalist and current well-known Burlington area PR executive, that really made me perk up. Ellis revealed during the interview that he had covered President Joe Biden, then a senator, while reporting in D.C. decades ago.
She didn’t know that information ahead of time, but she ran with it, asking two or three follow-up questions about Biden, realizing she had some relevant, timely gold there.
It made me realize she has the instincts of an interviewer, and I was so proud and psyched.
Organically and without any intervention from me (perhaps a little bit of genetics?), she found her storytelling passion and it just so happens to correspond with mine.
Granted, she prefers the TV mode and talking more than writing, and the camera loves her, so that makes sense.
I have a face for radio or print, quite clearly.
We now chat about good interview questions to ask, the power of follow-up questions and about video edits and story ideas. It’s so fun for me.
Her work also spawned an offshoot project she is calling “VT Peeps,” where she does sit-down interviews, instead of online interviews, with various interesting Vermonters. Her roommate, Isobel Straub, films and edits the pieces. Her first “VT Peeps” segment was an interview with the artistic director of the Flynn Theater in Burlington, and she gleaned a neat little anecdotal nugget about how he declined to meet Bob Dylan, because he knew he didn’t have anything to say that Dylan would want to hear and didn’t want to embarrass himself.
I have loved how basically every interviewee has really opened up to her and seemed genuinely interested in talking to her, and that’s an art in and of itself.
Making people feel they are the most important and interesting person in the world as you speak to them is vital to good interviews, and she’s already good at that.
I did a story recently about a father and son bonding over playing the guitar. They inspired me.
This one is a dad and daughter bonding over a love of storytelling, and I think it’s especially neat that it happened without me, inspired by Professor Richard Watts at UVM.
Ultimately, I think she’d love to be that entertainment reporter who gets to stop superstars on the red carpet at the Oscars with witty questions and a big smile. But who knows?
For now, I’m just enjoying seeing her passion and can’t wait for the next interview.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com