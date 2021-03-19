COLUMN: Like father, like daughter

It made me realize she has the instincts of an interviewer, and I was so proud and psyched.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Organically and without any intervention from me (perhaps a little bit of genetics?), she found her storytelling passion and it just so happens to correspond with mine.

Granted, she prefers the TV mode and talking more than writing, and the camera loves her, so that makes sense.

I have a face for radio or print, quite clearly.

We now chat about good interview questions to ask, the power of follow-up questions and about video edits and story ideas. It’s so fun for me.

Her work also spawned an offshoot project she is calling “VT Peeps,” where she does sit-down interviews, instead of online interviews, with various interesting Vermonters. Her roommate, Isobel Straub, films and edits the pieces. Her first “VT Peeps” segment was an interview with the artistic director of the Flynn Theater in Burlington, and she gleaned a neat little anecdotal nugget about how he declined to meet Bob Dylan, because he knew he didn’t have anything to say that Dylan would want to hear and didn’t want to embarrass himself.