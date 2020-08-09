COLUMN: Letter and spirit: A pig and the law

For the most part she would stay near the house, getting fat along with Buddy Beagle, off of her Filipino grandmother’s meals of vegetables, white rice and a clear delicious chicken broth.

She would occasionally have to go on a reducing diet. It was our habit to have a foot race every evening from the tractor to the manure spreader, about 150 feet. If I won, it was time for the reducing diet.

There were three laws Tulip was expected to abide. One was not to come in the house. Two was not to go into the chicken coop. Three was not to go into the garden.

In all three instances Tulip modified these laws, because she believed in following the spirit of the law rather than the letter.

As far as the chicken coop was concerned she felt, if she could reach the chicken feeder by stretching herself through the door while keeping her feet outside the door, it was perfectly legal for her to drag the feeder outside and eat the contents.

She would, in regard to the garden, do much the same thing. In the evening if I had not walked her to her room, she would, within my line of sight, reach into the garden without setting her feet in, and chop down a corn stalk. She knew that would get me moving, and it did. I would say, “OK, let’s go to bed.”