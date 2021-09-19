COLUMN: Let's keep things in perspective

You kind of caught me in a mood today.
A lot of people I know are all fussed up about the way the world’s going. I say, "Look around! We live in one of the richest countries in the world."
Look at all these gleaming cars. Look at all this crud we can get, all these shiny things we think will make our lives better.
When I was growing up, my best friend lived with his family in an old dilapidated houseboat. People lived in what back then were called tar paper shacks.
A lot of people, if they had vehicles, drove around in trucks and cars with holes in the floorboards.
Some people had big old goiters coming out of their necks. Kids died of polio.
There was nowhere near the kind of general level of wealth and standard of living that we have today.
This just goes back to the '50s and early '60s.
My family never went out to eat. My dad would pick up something at a fast food joint maybe three times a year, and it would be like some kind of feast day among us kids.
My parents went shopping at most six times a year, probably more like four.
I say to my fussy friends, “look at all these blessings.” I don’t know if you can call them that, but I must say I’m very happy that people don’t die as much from pneumonia, cancer, contagious diseases and all that, as they did when I was a boy.
You know what almost all of them tell me back?
It’s something along the lines of, “Well it’s not going to last, the way things are going.”
Oh, for crying out loud!
I am very thankful for everything. I’m fortunate. I get to garden, and keep animals, and live at least a portion of my life close to the earth.
I am even able at times to “work quietly and eat my own bread.”
Whatever solace, happiness and joy I have in my life, it certainly is not going to come from fretting and fuming about every move of the market, politics and laws of what I was taught to call “the worldly” as a child, or speculation about what comes next.
I’m reminded of a Bible verse from Timothy, “the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching but, having itching ears, will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to truth and wander off into myths.”
You can read the whole of it in 2nd Timothy, Chapter four.
The one thing I tried to teach my children was no matter where their lives led them, they should “always be good and kind, because there are enough of the other kind of people.”
I certainly am not always good and kind, but I can assure you when I am not, it’s never good for me or anyone else.
Any other behavior always causes fussing and fuming and, as my childhood friend says, “It’s just stupid.”
There is nothing good that will come of all this fussing. It is possible that something will come of being good and kind.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.