COLUMN: Let's keep things in perspective

You kind of caught me in a mood today.

A lot of people I know are all fussed up about the way the world’s going. I say, "Look around! We live in one of the richest countries in the world."

Look at all these gleaming cars. Look at all this crud we can get, all these shiny things we think will make our lives better.

When I was growing up, my best friend lived with his family in an old dilapidated houseboat. People lived in what back then were called tar paper shacks.

A lot of people, if they had vehicles, drove around in trucks and cars with holes in the floorboards.

Some people had big old goiters coming out of their necks. Kids died of polio.

There was nowhere near the kind of general level of wealth and standard of living that we have today.

This just goes back to the '50s and early '60s.

My family never went out to eat. My dad would pick up something at a fast food joint maybe three times a year, and it would be like some kind of feast day among us kids.

My parents went shopping at most six times a year, probably more like four.