COLUMN: Kidding season is serious business

Tam is three days old, walking, taking little hops, falling down, resting in laps, drinking from a bottle and peeing on the floor.

She is a kid. One of the few female goat babies we’ve had so far this year.

She also can get trapped by a chair, and come when her name is called if she’s not stuck over a chair rung.

Pretty impressive for three days. Her mother had left her lying in the snow, and she couldn’t walk for a whole day.

That’s the way it goes. Those are the ones we end up bringing in the house to warm up and coax to bottle feed.

In some ways kidding time is the most nerve-wracking part of the year.

Moms crying for their babies. Babies crying for their mommies. Interventions needed for those in trouble. And a sudden population boom.

Then there is milking. Some of the nannies who are nursing just one kid get milked. Then there is poor Moon. Somehow Bunny ended up with Moon’s baby in the shuffle, so she is getting milked.

Bunny takes care of several babies. She already had three of her own. That means in just a few days we will have to start supplementing that whole gaggle of kids with the bottle.

It’s not only confusing for Moon. It’s confusing for me.

The names come with the kid’s looks, personality, and maternal lineage if the kid is female.

Eventually they all get names, even if we end up selling them or giving them away after they are fully weaned.

It has been a good time for kidding. The weather has been relatively mild for up here even though it’s gray, wet and icy.

We’ve assisted in three deliveries. At the moment we are bottle feeding only two kids, Pip and Tam.

That seems like enough, but some years we’ve had several going.

So far only Tam is staying in the house. Pip goes out after feeding and hangs with his brother Merry and cousin Tiny.

The three stay on the porch with Butternut, Tiny’s mother. I think Merry and Pip stay with her because she is calm. Their mother, Melon, is a basket case.

Melon is a nervous Nelly. It took her a few days to be convinced to nurse without human intervention. Even so, she won’t stand still for Pip unless she is on the milking stand.

Merry runs into the goat yard through a hole in the fence when he wants to nurse. When Melon wants him, she can work herself into an actual screaming fit. This is mind jarring stuff and it kind of rattles my bones.

Pip and Merry were born on New Year’s Day, the first kids of the birthing season.

There is a lot going on here. It’s almost tolerable if we can get enough sleep, but the first day of kid’s life is crucial. That means getting up several times a night to feed and care for those whose mothers can’t for some reason.

Sleep deprivation leaves me dazed and confused, even more so than I am most of the time.

Tam doesn’t seem to mind. She just wanders around, learning the ropes while taking naps in between.