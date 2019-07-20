I poured myself a big glass of ice water and headed outside into the heat and humidity.
We have a screened-in gazebo with an overhead electric fan that was purring like the propeller on an airplane.
At least the air was moving a little.
I like writing in the gazebo this time of year. It’s a relaxing change from the office, and I like to think this was how it was for Hemingway in Key West and Pamplona, Spain.
For a Saturday morning, it was already past 80 degrees, and the water droplets on the glass with the palm trees were already trickling down its side because of the humidity.
The ice would not last long.
Neither would the water.
What better place to write about the heat, than in the heat.
I’ve decided I, and my generation, are the last of its kind. While our parents walked to school uphill both ways, we persevered through summer after summer of heat without the benefit of artificial relief.
We were raised without air conditioning.
We drove with all the car windows down.
We struggled to sleep on unbearably humid summer nights, serenaded by an alternating chorus of crickets, bullfrogs and summer cicadas.
I can remember as a kid, the adults sitting around the kitchen table because it sat between the open front door and two large kitchen windows, hoping for the faintest of breezes as they nursed their beer.
I can remember my younger brother and I sharing a room, talking late into the night because it was just too hot to sleep.
If we were lucky, we had one of those rotating electric fans going, and each of us waited patiently for a few seconds of relief once the fan swung our way.
The ice had melted in the glass now, and the noon fire whistle at Queensbury Central had blasted, announcing the worst of the heat was still to come.
I thought back to those days and how tough we were.
It seemed like my father was always wiping droplets of sweat from his brow with a crumpled up tissue.
But of course, my father always seemed to be working.
People sat on their front porches.
Kids ran through sprinklers on the lawn.
But maybe most of all, life slowed down.
I remember the heat well.
My wife and I once drove 12 hours to Florida, a few years after we were first married, in a new car that did not have air conditioning. Air conditioning cost extra in those days, and we didn’t have extra.
On another especially oppressive summer evening in Glens Falls, I came home to find my wife had moved our television and some chairs into the basement. She left a note for the pizza delivery guy instructing him to bang loudly on the door because we were beating the heat downstairs.
The first summer I worked at this newspaper, there was no air conditioning In the building, but lots of tension.
I refilled the water glass.
Years later, long after I had left home, my parents installed central air.
It never seemed the same on those summer nights without the sound of the frogs and crickets.
We were cool, but we were sealed off from the life outside. Maybe I just missed how it used to be.
We have central air in our current home, but we don’t like to use it.
We like the sound of the outdoors.
We like the breeze.
And we are lucky that most nights are cool and humid-free.
But it is running now, as I type this in the gazebo.
With the swirl of the overhead fan and the heat enveloping me in the gazebo, I take one final swallow of water.
I’m going back inside.
I’ve got to get out of the heat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.