COLUMN: Keeping a promise

I made good on my Father’s Day promise to my dad yesterday and got to be there when we sprung him from the rehabilitation facility and he was wheeled across the threshold of the home he built six decades ago.
Then I got to see him stand for a photo, without a walker, before settling into his new recliner that can contort him any way he wants to be contorted and basically stand him up when he wants to move.
It has been a long haul since the May 17 accident that took this rugged nearly 81-year-old man on his way to mow meadows and reduced him to a pile of broken bones with a brain that was bleeding.
During down times since that day, when the pain was great and hope low, he talked about not making it home.
He even seemed resigned to it a few times, which isn’t pleasant to hear.
I kept telling him he would get home, that my mom, sister and I would see to it. The rehab was meant to get him stronger so that could happen, I’d tell him. Just a means to a cool end.
I’d try to reason with him that it wasn’t that long ago that he suffered so many broken bones in his back and ribs and face and that even a young guy would take weeks to heal.
I promised him that the rehab facility wasn’t his final dwelling.
It was a huge relief to keep my promise.
He was pretty reflective once inside and didn’t chat a lot at first. He fiddled with the new chair, next to the squishy old couch that I’m sure he would have rather been on because it has form-fit his body for years.
Then he walked through the house with his walker at a pretty brisk pace, all things considered. I cracked a joke as he walked and he smiled, which felt so good to see.
When my brother-in-law and I were installing handles in the tub for him, the longtime contractor who can build or fix anything cruised in with the walker to survey and offer helpful stud-finding guidance.
That was needed for me, and for more than just for finding the studs.
I cherish his tutelage, always have. And I know it still makes him feel good and useful when I call about projects, seeking his ideas.
When we took him outside to survey his always meticulously cared-for yard, I also got to see him praise my mom for her work in the gardens and with the flowers, something I’m sure she needed to hear, too.
He also got a wave from the neighbor kids, who they treat like surrogate grandkids. And then Billy, his longtime buddy from grade school who still pals around with him at least weekly, popped by to visit and harass him. They’ve been friends for over 70 years.
When writing this, I started to wonder if it’s smart for me to share my life in print like this. I pondered why I do it. I guess I figure some people pay good money to tell stuff like this to a therapist.
I guess I consider you readers to be mine.
Writers write because they have to. They have to share stories with their words, be it about their own lives or the lives of others. It’s been a constant in my life for more than 30 years now.
And the outpouring of emails to me after writing the Father’s Day promise column leads me to believe reading these stories might help others commiserate or relate, too. One writer wrote of her dad, an equally rugged old guy who in the last couple of years has been ravaged by Alzheimer's and is withering.
“Yet he didn’t forget that he smokes,” she wrote, a line that I loved, because she was finding humor in her circumstance and sharing. She’s probably a writer, too.
One came from a former Northern Homes colleague who said great things about my dad and his work ethic and character, but also that he’s a little stubborn.
My dad laughed when I read that one to him, probably in part because he’s more than a little stubborn.
People I don’t even know sent cards to The Post-Star for me to give to him.
There’s still a long road ahead. I fear him falling and my mother not being able to help him. I fear for my mom if his stubbornness wears her down, and I fear him getting impatient and trying to go mow those fields too soon.
I read my Father’s Day column to my dad in the rehab facility last week because he hadn’t read it yet. I didn’t realize how hard it would be. My voice cracked throughout and about halfway through, I cried. Like legit crying.
I don’t do that much and it has always bothered me to see men cry. My dad gets teary often when reminiscing and talking about lost family members and friends.
For me, it felt like a purge. I was a little embarrassed, too, not that I should be, but I was raised in an era where it’s not cool for men to cry.
But maybe I needed it. And maybe he needed to see it. My sister said he talked about it to her afterward and that apparently it meant a lot to him — both the words I wrote and the emotion he saw as I tried to speak them. For that, I’m glad.
Part of the emotion might have been a little fear that I couldn’t make good on the promise to get him home.
But he’s home. Promise kept.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.