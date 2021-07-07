COLUMN: Keeping a promise

It was a huge relief to keep my promise.

He was pretty reflective once inside and didn’t chat a lot at first. He fiddled with the new chair, next to the squishy old couch that I’m sure he would have rather been on because it has form-fit his body for years.

Then he walked through the house with his walker at a pretty brisk pace, all things considered. I cracked a joke as he walked and he smiled, which felt so good to see.

When my brother-in-law and I were installing handles in the tub for him, the longtime contractor who can build or fix anything cruised in with the walker to survey and offer helpful stud-finding guidance.

That was needed for me, and for more than just for finding the studs.

I cherish his tutelage, always have. And I know it still makes him feel good and useful when I call about projects, seeking his ideas.

When we took him outside to survey his always meticulously cared-for yard, I also got to see him praise my mom for her work in the gardens and with the flowers, something I’m sure she needed to hear, too.

