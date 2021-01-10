COLUMN: It's time for a few Icelandic stories

Once they learned their captors’ language, they told the Norseman about their own land and ways and what their people’s knowledge was of Europeans.

“They spoke of another land, across from their own. There people dressed in white clothing, shouted loudly and bore poles and waved banners. This people assumed to be the land of the white men.” One of the Icelandic manuscripts refers to this place as Ireland the Great.

Years ago, when I first read the unabridged “Eirik the Red’s Saga,” this description tickled me. It seemed to show nothing has changed concerning our behavior.

A while later, my big sister traveled to Toronto to join a charismatic, evangelic rally of thousands of people of European ancestry, waving flags, holding banners, marching around, singing and shouting and carrying on.

In general, as far as I can tell, there are always people marching around carrying banners, placards and flags on poles relating to all kinds of causes, grievances and persuasions, while shouting about them all the while.

I suppose these people don’t all wear white, probably because we tend to dye our clothing various colors in these more modern times.