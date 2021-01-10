COLUMN: It's time for a few Icelandic stories

I suppose they still teach about Erik the Red in school, and his travels from Iceland to North America including Greenland and a place they called Markland, which must have been further south than Greenland, to a place apparently even further south called Vinland, possibly in what’s now the northeastern United States.
Anyway, wherever this southern land was, and despite the fact it had everything the travelers were searching for, such as grapes, game and timber, they didn’t feel they could settle there because the natives wanted none of them.
They let the Icelanders know this with periodic attacks and harassment.
On one of the forays from Greenland to the south, documented as “Eirik the Red’s Saga” in the Icelandic record, a group headed by a man named Karlsefni captured two indigenous boys, taught them the Norse language, and baptized them.
Now, this was not taught to us in public school. At that time people tended to think that the Icelandic stories were just Viking myths, and that Columbus was the first European visitor to the western continents.
In the meantime, at least one Norse settlement in North America has been unearthed, and more and more evidence of a European presence dating from around 1000 AD is being discovered.
Back to those two boys.
Once they learned their captors’ language, they told the Norseman about their own land and ways and what their people’s knowledge was of Europeans.
“They spoke of another land, across from their own. There people dressed in white clothing, shouted loudly and bore poles and waved banners. This people assumed to be the land of the white men.” One of the Icelandic manuscripts refers to this place as Ireland the Great.
Years ago, when I first read the unabridged “Eirik the Red’s Saga,” this description tickled me. It seemed to show nothing has changed concerning our behavior.
A while later, my big sister traveled to Toronto to join a charismatic, evangelic rally of thousands of people of European ancestry, waving flags, holding banners, marching around, singing and shouting and carrying on.
In general, as far as I can tell, there are always people marching around carrying banners, placards and flags on poles relating to all kinds of causes, grievances and persuasions, while shouting about them all the while.
I suppose these people don’t all wear white, probably because we tend to dye our clothing various colors in these more modern times.
The other thing that tickled me about the kidnapped boys’ account was that it seemed to indicate that at least some indigenous North Americans had some idea that Europe existed and some sort of contact with Europe’s inhabitants prior to “Eirik’s first European contact.”
It’s interesting to think about how many times these two cultures, who had radically different views on everything (except perhaps trade), may have come into contact, if only briefly, because of storms, fishing, nautical misfortune or adventuring, before even Erik set foot in North America.
As I have said before, “there is nothing like an Icelandic saga.”
