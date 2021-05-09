COLUMN: It's May and the goats have begun to fight

Does will help in a conflict either to sustain their place in the hierarchy, back up a buddy, or to slightly improve their own status.

I know this is the way of goats. But this was the most violent fight we have ever had.

About two years ago when Gilly Goat gave up her head spot to Bunny, it simply seemed agreed upon.

There may have been the typical jousting and testing and playing, but that goes on all the time within a tribe of goats.

Gilly has been here most of her life. She is the oldest. Star is her daughter.

During the fighting Gilly would try to stand between the belligerents, but they were determined.

Bunny, who has always been a very sweet animal, seemed indignant with Star for the challenge, and has shown her fury.

When I went into the yard a few times, to kind of curb things, they did not try to challenge me or try to fight while I had them by their collars, and they acted as their normal sweet selves.

These are goats that are milked every day, jumping on to the milking stanchion and seemingly enjoying themselves.

What a change. What a horrible riot.