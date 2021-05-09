COLUMN: It's May and the goats have begun to fight

Well, this is Thursday of last week, six days into May.
All the songbirds have arrived and are filling the air with morning and evening birdsong.
The maples have begun to leaf, and the goats have begun to fight.
That’s right. Our longtime does, Bunny and Star, are having at it. Though Bunny will probably win out and remain as head of the tribe, Star is not giving up yet.
I couldn’t stand it for a couple of days, so I pegged Bunny on the front porch for two nights.
Does will sometimes try to improve their status within the group, either right before or after kidding.
Star had a baby a few days ago. It was doing the right things, looking for its mother and making noises. And, the cousin goats were doing the right thing and visiting.
I was in and out, watching the progress. All seemed according to plan.
Star was also doing the right thing, cleaning the baby and being attentive, but the baby died in the first day.
We gave Star a few days to recover after her ordeal.
When she went back into the paddock, she and Bunny decided to fight for head of the tribe. Another longtime goat, Luna, decided she would be Bunny’s helper.
Does will help in a conflict either to sustain their place in the hierarchy, back up a buddy, or to slightly improve their own status.
I know this is the way of goats. But this was the most violent fight we have ever had.
About two years ago when Gilly Goat gave up her head spot to Bunny, it simply seemed agreed upon.
There may have been the typical jousting and testing and playing, but that goes on all the time within a tribe of goats.
Gilly has been here most of her life. She is the oldest. Star is her daughter.
During the fighting Gilly would try to stand between the belligerents, but they were determined.
Bunny, who has always been a very sweet animal, seemed indignant with Star for the challenge, and has shown her fury.
When I went into the yard a few times, to kind of curb things, they did not try to challenge me or try to fight while I had them by their collars, and they acted as their normal sweet selves.
These are goats that are milked every day, jumping on to the milking stanchion and seemingly enjoying themselves.
What a change. What a horrible riot.
I know that grazing animals sort themselves out with this kind of dominance behavior. It is my least favorite part about the whole business.
People also display dominance behavior. I know this now. But in my early life, I had no idea what it all meant, and largely stayed out of it. It was in the hallowed halls of academia, in business and in politics when I learned how vicious and backstabbing humans could be to one another within their own groups in their quests to dominate.
With goats, after the does settle on a winner and establish their pecking order, all returns to normal, often for years.
I hope I can stand the process.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. You can leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.