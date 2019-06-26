The words stopped me in my tracks, which is surprising, since I was the one speaking them.
“I’ve been working here 30 years,” I said to the workman.
“That’s a long time,” he said.
I had stepped into the pressroom, where our 1960s-era printing press was being taken apart and sold off for scrap metal.
I wanted to take one last look around before it was gone.
We have not used the press in more than a year since the The Daily Gazette started printing our newspaper in Schenectady. It was more cost-effective to print in another city than to buy or repair our own press.
Thirty years ago, the pressroom was the nerve center of the newspaper after midnight.
When I arrived in October 1988 to be the newspaper’s sports editor, we had a half-dozen or so people in our back shop that pasted up each page before sending it to the camera room, where the pre-press department made the pages into negatives, and then aluminum plates were burned to wrap around the drums on the press.
There was a lot of support staff needed to put out the paper, and no matter what time of day, there always seemed to be something going on.
Over the next 10 years as sports editor, it was not unusual to be sitting in the quiet of the newsroom, waiting for the press to fire up so we could proof the printed pages one last time and go home.
From time to time, I would step into the pressroom and grab a paper “hot off the press.” We weren’t supposed to go back there, but I did from time to time.
It wasn’t unusual for me to pause when I was back there and just watch in amazement as the giant rolls of newsprint fed into the press and the spinning drums printed the pages before sending them into different directions at the center of the press, where the newspaper that drops on your doorstep emerged.
It was our nightly miracle.
When readers called to complain about one thing or another, I often told them about what a miracle it was, but few ever seemed too impressed.
It’s the one thing that still has not changed. When you come to work at the beginning of the day, you don’t really know what the newspaper will look like or what will be in it.
Over the next 12 to 18 hours we report, write, edit, take photographs and design a newspaper that presents the news of the day in an orderly fashion.
When people see the newsroom these days, they are struck by how quiet it is.
All the technical stuff now happens in different locations, but the news still originates here.
The ideas still originate here.
It’s just a lot quieter now.
