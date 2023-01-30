COLUMN: It’s not only snow in my way

Every time I clear snow, I move all kinds of stuff around — cars, wheelbarrows, buckets, sleds, bowls, food dishes, trucks and even piles of wood.

The problem is I don’t always remember what I’ve done, which means I keep backing up into things with the used car I just got to eventually give to one of the child units. I keep having repairs done to it so it will be as safe and reliable as I can make it.

Every time it gets a repair, though, I back it up into something. Not only farm artifacts, but chunks of snow that have frozen into ice, or stumps or some other forgotten thing.

The car has low clearance. It’s not meant to go off road into a field or on a country path. It’s a standard. When I back it up, if I don’t rev it up enough it will stall out. I also find its visibility to be problematic, at least for me while I’m trying to navigate my homemade minefield in reverse.

I’m backing up a little faster than I normally would, while I have forgotten the bucket or whatever I have moved and not moved back to its right place.

Then, crack or clang, and salty language coming from the driver’s seat.

All of this is disconcerting to me. I drove a panel van in New York City. I could get into another truck with a different shift pattern, and I could parallel park any of these vehicles, into the delivery zones. If I tried that today, I would end up on YouTube or the local news.

I make mistakes with the newly acquired car. I try to shift it as if its shift pattern were the same as my tractor. That actually doesn’t work.

I also drive the car into the back 40 even though it never ends well. It bottoms out, gets sticks in the front grill, grinds against the snowbank, and reminds me that my sense of judgment is waning.

Let’s just say a lot of plastic stuff has removed itself from the car because of me.

The thing is, I really don’t know what these doodads do or how to put them back, especially the stuff from underneath. I just throw them in the back seat, and hope whoever ends up with the car does.

The problem with my plan for this car is neither of our children possess a driver’s license even though they are in their mid-20s.They live in cities and find mass transit, walking and Ubers are sufficient to their needs.

That doesn’t work here. If my vehicles are being repaired, I have an almost 6-mile walk home, unless I can manage to get a ride.

If the kids want to come visit, that means a trip to the bus or train station in Rensselaer, a long ride to New York City, or a 100-mile trip to Burlington.

Every one of those trips requires planning and logistics, meaning the number of times we get to see our children in a year is reduced. Once they are here, if they want to see friends, go shopping or to a restaurant, they have to be driven.

The little car, I’m afraid, will have been whittled down to a rolling chassis by the time someone takes it.

Spring is not near enough as far as that car is concerned.