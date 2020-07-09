COLUMN: In moments of love, we find relief

I like to clean the house when I’m upset, because at least I’m putting something in order.
I enjoy finding places for things, like batteries or scissors or my checkbook, and always putting them in that spot, so I don’t waste time searching when I need them.
Bella has always had a faster and more fluid way of organizing, and where I am slow and deliberate, she is swift and decisive, sweeping through a room, scooping stuff up and stowing it away in the closest drawer or closet.
It used to work well for her, because she had a sense of where she had put everything. She would usually be the one who could put her hand to items that had gone missing, just as she would be the one who pieced together the playhouse or the crib while I was puzzling over the directions.
Alzheimer’s disease has smothered her sense of where things are and how stuff fits together. We spend a lot of time in searching for her wallet and phone and keys now, and we have to live with the way I've assembled the new front gate.
She doesn’t sweep through rooms anymore — not much — but we're both willing to live with more mess. We have things we’d rather do on Sunday morning than vacuuming, like sitting on the back porch with the paper and our books and coffee.
In the late afternoon, we sit in chairs on the lawn, in shadows cast by the trees near the fence, and watch birds fly between the feeders Bella keeps filled. Cars pass outside the fence, which is covered with leafy vines, and our new puppy dashes around and lolls on the grass.
Three weeks ago, we lost our longtime dog, Pepper, to cancer, which was crushing for all of us but especially Bella, who gave her heart to the dog.
In the last couple of weeks of her life, Pepper hated to leave whatever spot on the lawn she had chosen for the night. When I’d come out to bring her in, she would put her head down on the dirt and look up at me with silent pleading. Insects skittered through the grass in the dark around her, and breezes stirred the leaves.
Finally, in Pepper's last few days, I let her stay out there.
For Bella and me, the environment has changed in the last couple of years, growing quieter. Mostly, we stay at home, where we can tend our gardens and hang pictures on our walls.
We keep watch for moments of lightness, like Bella’s face shining with pleasure as Ringo, the puppy, performs some feat of elasticity — pouncing, twisting, stretching. He sleeps curled up against her in bed or on her chest in the car, and she softens in the way I've seen many times with other pets and babies.
Our daughter Zoe returned earlier in the week from a visit to her sister and brother-in-law on Cape Cod, and we picked up Thai takeout for lunch and the three of us sat at the dining room table to eat it, while Ringo moped at our feet.
We all got our favorite dishes and chatted about Zoe’s weekend away and laughed and shook our heads over the puppy.
I stood up and put my hands on Zoe's shoulders, feeling a rush of happiness and relief, which surprised me. The tension of all the struggles and setbacks melted away for a moment as I felt her strength and calm.
“I missed you,” I said. “It’s nice to have you here.”
“I know,” she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
