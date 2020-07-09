COLUMN: In moments of love, we find relief

Will Doolittle Projects editor Follow Will Doolittle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I like to clean the house when I’m upset, because at least I’m putting something in order.

I enjoy finding places for things, like batteries or scissors or my checkbook, and always putting them in that spot, so I don’t waste time searching when I need them.

Bella has always had a faster and more fluid way of organizing, and where I am slow and deliberate, she is swift and decisive, sweeping through a room, scooping stuff up and stowing it away in the closest drawer or closet.

It used to work well for her, because she had a sense of where she had put everything. She would usually be the one who could put her hand to items that had gone missing, just as she would be the one who pieced together the playhouse or the crib while I was puzzling over the directions.

Alzheimer’s disease has smothered her sense of where things are and how stuff fits together. We spend a lot of time in searching for her wallet and phone and keys now, and we have to live with the way I've assembled the new front gate.

She doesn’t sweep through rooms anymore — not much — but we're both willing to live with more mess. We have things we’d rather do on Sunday morning than vacuuming, like sitting on the back porch with the paper and our books and coffee.