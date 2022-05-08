COLUMN: I'm sorry, but it's not over yet

I got home from my family trip to Florida a little over a week ago. The next day, I went over to see my old friend John. We’ve been doing things together for at least 30 years, and I wanted to check in on him and see if he needed anything.

Anyway, when I saw him, he was a little hoarse, and I don’t mean the kind with four legs.

“John, are you sick?”

“No!” he says.

Without writing the novel, I’ll just say this. His friend Donna, a nurse, found him on the ground in the yard the next day, managed to get him back in the house, tested him for COVID and called me. He was positive.

Well, he was pretty sick. Donna arranged with John’s doctor to get antivirals. The next day he was sicker, basically weak. Otherwise, except having a fever, his vitals were better than most people 40 years younger. He did, for decades, walk over six miles every day. That has left him with a very strong foundation for someone who, let’s just say, is older than most people around here.

He consented, very reluctantly, to a trip in the ambulance to the ER. Once there he had an IV drip. I think that helped perk him up.

To my surprise, that evening the hospital called and said he would not be admitted, so I drove down and picked him up. He wasn’t one hundred percent, but things no longer seemed dire.

The emergency squad, very kindly, helped get him up the stairs into his house that evening.

Each day he feels a little better. Everybody is chipping in with food and some chores.

Donna is making sure he takes his antivirials. And it looks as though he’ll be fine. I hope so.

I didn’t realize the first full day I was back, that John’s church was not having Sunday services because several in the congregation had come down with COVID.

If it was going to happen, my guess is, it is probably better that it happened now, when the new variants are not as severe as the earlier strains.

On my trip to Florida, I wore KN95 masks to and from, and when I was inside with a lot of people. Most people seem fine with not wearing them. In the meantime, the case counts are shooting up.

Before I left, several people I knew were getting sick. Even my daughter, who is very careful and very fit, because she is a professional ballet dancer, did.

Someone showed up at a class — ballet dancers take class most days — who had been sick with COVID and still had symptoms. I guess she had been in her house for several days and wanted to get out when she felt a bit better. So, she came to class, hugged everybody, took class without a mask, but didn't mention her diagnosis until afterwards.

Margot got sick, felt awful, missed performances, lost paychecks, and got very upset that her friend was so thoughtless.

Needless to say, Margot quarantined, followed all of the guidelines, and was very diligent to keep anyone from getting sick because of her actions.

Even though she is recovered, she said, every now and then, she still feels like she’s going to keel over.

This from someone who is basically a professional athlete.

It’s too bad, but this thing isn’t over yet.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0