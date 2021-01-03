COLUMN: I'd better stay a bit fat

This time of year things slow down a little, partly because every machine I own decides not to work for one reason or another during this chilly time every year.
I no longer want to swing an ax for an hour or two a day. I’d rather just use the wood splitter for an hour.
Even if it’s too cold for the little tractor to start, I don’t care. I can use a sled or a wheelbarrow to move wood around. That’s all good.
Well last year, during the winter, the wood splitter blew a control valve and it took three months to get a replacement from China.
Now, the engine won’t keep running. Maybe it’s ice, maybe something else. It only happened last week when it got pretty cold.
I’ll see how that works out after dry gas, fuel filter and whatnot.
Stove wood is one of my major winter projects. You can’t have too much of the stuff.
I just don’t want to turn into the wood cutter from "Little Red Riding Hood." Sometimes I split wood with an ax, because I enjoy it. But I don’t want to be swinging my axes all the while.
I did for a long time, a really long time, decades. It was an interesting experiment. When I turned 60, I made up my mind to go a little modern. I chunked down the change and brought a hydraulic splitter home.
I have had mixed success with it. But when it runs, it’s fine.
One thing is for sure: I have never had an ax fail me. I have had myself fail for periods of time, but in those instances I wouldn’t be doing much at all anyway.
Also, I have seldom had my helpers fail me.
One time, Peanut Ox hurt his foot plowing, so he and Marty Ox got three weeks off. Other than that, I can’t remember any period in which they couldn’t go under the yoke if I wanted them to. In the winter they would help haul logs. They were good friends. They certainly were not overworked, but when they pulled logs out of the woods, it was a big help.
But the problem with muscle power is it takes about 10 times longer to do anything, no matter how mighty the team. Or how mighty the arm.
So when I lost that team, I basically ended my experiment with trying to do most things using just the power of man and beast.
There’s plenty of physical labor around here to keep my heart healthy, anyway.
I have put on some weight in the last few years, probably because I don’t work for as many hours, I use more machines, and I’m working on becoming “old fat dad,” just like my dad.
As far as I know, there has never been a male member from either side of my family who was able to remain as thin as a Marine fresh out of Parris Island much past the age of 50.
So, to keep up family tradition, I sure as heck better get that wood splitter working.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.