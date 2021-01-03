COLUMN: I'd better stay a bit fat

I have had mixed success with it. But when it runs, it’s fine.

One thing is for sure: I have never had an ax fail me. I have had myself fail for periods of time, but in those instances I wouldn’t be doing much at all anyway.

Also, I have seldom had my helpers fail me.

One time, Peanut Ox hurt his foot plowing, so he and Marty Ox got three weeks off. Other than that, I can’t remember any period in which they couldn’t go under the yoke if I wanted them to. In the winter they would help haul logs. They were good friends. They certainly were not overworked, but when they pulled logs out of the woods, it was a big help.

But the problem with muscle power is it takes about 10 times longer to do anything, no matter how mighty the team. Or how mighty the arm.

So when I lost that team, I basically ended my experiment with trying to do most things using just the power of man and beast.

There’s plenty of physical labor around here to keep my heart healthy, anyway.

I have put on some weight in the last few years, probably because I don’t work for as many hours, I use more machines, and I’m working on becoming “old fat dad,” just like my dad.