COLUMN: Ice, dishes and salty language

When winter set in, I switched over to smaller water dishes for the animals. The water freezes at night and during the day, so dealing with the larger ones becomes impossible.

A few nights ago I heard Rosemary Duck quack, quack, quacking in the dead of night. Somehow she had managed to get stuck in her smaller dish, and finally got tired of being in it. There was ice forming along the edges.

I use these fairly indestructible flexible rubber containers for water in the winter because freezing won’t crack them, and I can bang them with a hammer to get ice out if I have to.

I fished Rosy out, no worse for the wear. She waddled and shuffled over to her nest of straw, and was quiet the rest of the night.

Rosemary is one of our several ancient ducks. I won’t be surprised if she starts laying in the spring. She has every year since she grew to maturity.

I spend a lot of my time and energy during the winter days lugging buckets of water out to the animals’ dishes, along with clearing and dumping the ice.

I put all of the ice in one place and later push that pile over to the snow pile with a tractor.

If I accidentally leave it where I dumped it, I will more than likely trip over it and use salty language.

The goats are used to my salty language, because they are always bumping into me when I open their gate or try to feed them in groups, or move them on leashes to put up or tether out.

I don’t remove horns. They are taught to be careful. Sometimes, though, there are accidents. They are goats after all. We always have a bruise or two.

A while ago little Pluto, who was born in spring of last year, discovered an empty water dish. She put her head in it, she stepped in it with her front legs. She rolled on it, and puzzled over it.

Maggie and I wondered if she was all right.

Then at the same time we both realized that it was her dish, the one she loved to take naps in when she was a kid.

She hadn’t seen it in a while. I had taken it out of the yard to use as a feed dish for the poultry.

Well, there it was again, her favorite nap spot, but she couldn’t figure out why she couldn’t fit into it. She even tried to stretch it.

That’s when we realized that Pluto was as big as her mother, Moon, even though she still acts like Moon’s baby goat.

This weekend I’ve had a chance to unstick and clear ice out of several containers I’d let freeze. I have a feeling I’ll put one that is big enough for Pluto to curl up in into the goat yard.

I really don’t want anyone to have to give up their childhood joys if they don’t have to.

Talking about childhood pleasures, both Hazel Goat and Honeydew Goat always try to sleep on the front steps at night if I let them. They both, at different times, had to spend time in the house during winter so they would survive.

I’m pretty sure they remember those experiences with as much fondness as Pluto does her sleeping dish.

OK, so getting in and out of the house sometimes inspires me to use salty language, because goats and water dishes don’t really make it easy to get in and out of the house.

But everyone deserves a chance to relive childhood joys.