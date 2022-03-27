COLUMN: I was born difficult, antiquated and quixotic

OK, here I am in sunny south Florida. I haven’t lived here in 40-odd years. My other siblings do, one in the house next door to where we grew up, where I am right now.

I’m spending as much time sitting amongst the birds, trees and orchids, and walking near the ocean as I can. The problem is that time is limited.

At some time in the early '90s, it was decided that when the time came, I was to become the executor of my parents’ estate. Who knew?

I’m not sure why. I have not lived with my parents since shortly after high school.

And, to put it as delicately as I can, even though I love Florida, I also have loved living 2,000 miles away from there since at least sometime in the late '70s.

I have returned to help out half a dozen times during family emergencies in the intervening years, but that’s it.

Most of my time since I left Florida, I have spent building a life that resembles that of a small land holder during medieval times.

If I had stayed in Florida, I probably would be shell fishing from a Chesapeake Bay-type schooner for a living, or some other equally difficult, antiquated and quixotic venture.

Let’s just say, I was born difficult, antiquated and quixotic — a claim none of my family, teachers or longtime friends would ever dispute.

When I learned the term quixotic in elementary school in the '60s, I knew I had found a word for people like me.

From that day forth I no longer worried about having friends of the same description, converting my parents’ yard into an indigenous Everglades woodland in the middle of an ordered middle class neighborhood, or caring more about the birds, the lizards, snakes, plants, manatees and the waterways than I did about school.

School seemed designed as a torture to keep me away from all that was natural and sacred, and to break people like me so that I could get a job and become a contributing member of society.

I never worried about those things. They didn’t even make sense to me.

I knew I would have to have a job, but one I wanted. And I felt I had been contributing to society, in my way, my whole conscious life.

Let’s say there was some friction back in those old days at the family home.

Fast forward to recent times. I am confronted with a will that puts me in charge of distributing a hundred thousand pounds of stuff and history and brownie points and any other kind of modern day karma you can think of.

I had to read the will several times.

I’m the one that left. I’m the one that was difficult and turned the yard into a jungle (which for the most part has become a mature collection of palms, gumbo limbo trees, various philodendron and so forth.) I’m the one that was told, “You are ruining supper.”

I asked the lawyer, “What about my sisters, my brother, my cousins, my various relations, the Bishop, Her Majesty?”

“Nope, just you. Nobody else. That’s what the 1992 will states.”

The old folks got me that time.

I’ll do the best I can, but I can hardly wait to get back home to milk the goats, tote sap and spread manure.

Quixotic.

Forrest Hartley was born and bred in south Florida and lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

