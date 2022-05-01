COLUMN: I sure hope I’m back by now

I’m back in South Florida again.

The first full day here, a group of guys with a big wooden box came and loaded two dressers, three shelves, my father’s Marine Corps sergeant’s hat and a few other odds and ends.

I wasn’t even planning on doing that, but my sister insisted I take a few things beside family documents, books and paintings.

Out of this house filled with over a century’s worth of stuff, that’s about it for me.

My siblings, niece and nephews, and a few friends will take most of the rest. I wish them luck going through it all. They will have containers and storage units for who knows how long.

Then the house will be refurbished and sold, and I will have a load that I never expected to carry off of my mind.

Memories are good, but the objects, so many objects, are overwhelming to me.

I have a hard enough time keeping up with my winter clothes, boots and keys, much less my tools, especially when trees decide to fall on my tool sheds every few years and the goats, oxen and chickens make it a hobby to break in and rearrange things.

One time, big Peanut Ox reached his head into my shed and pulled the boxes off of my fastener shelf. I guess he’d seen me using them so many times, he thought he’d spread them out so I could see them all at once.

I still have buckets of mixed nuts and bolts.

“Moth and thief corrupt,” the Bible tells us, but so do storms, accidents, water and oxen.

Being in South Florida at my family’s home reminds me of trying to sort through those buckets of bolts.

“Oh! Look! Here is a stack of old calendars with pictures of Buckingham Palace, magazines on organizing, a birth certificate, the deed to the house, some clipboards, a Japanese screen, and some old electronic calculators."

If it’s true that “the one who dies with the most toys wins,” I hope to be at the very back of the pack.

I do confess to having too many books. From a very young age, I feared that libraries would cease to exist. So I created my own.

Guess what? Now when you go to the local library, you find that most of the books have been discarded, and the space has become more and more dedicated to people using the internet.

I think it’s a mistake. I feel like we’re losing out ability to read and write, research, think and ponder.

We are more and more informed only by media corporations of one slant or another, always with the ultimate goal of convincing us to consume their products, rather than being truly informed.

I do go on. Don’t I?

By the time you read this, I hope to be back home milking goats, mucking out, planting and reading my books and newspaper, every day.

And I’m hoping I don’t get sick on the way back, because I’m too far behind, have a lot of catching up to do, and hate getting sick, spreading sickness, and losing time, anyway.

Forrest Hartley is back from South Florida and at home in the southern Adirondacks. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

