COLUMN: I’m breathing much easier now

Remember how I said I had asthma because we had a sick goat staying in the house at night?
Well, apart from being blind, that goat, Punkin Goat, has made a good recovery and successfully reintegrated into the tribe.
You would have no idea that she can’t see if you didn’t know it.
As far as the asthma goes, I thought after she no longer had to stay in the house it would clear up.
Think again, Forrest.
It didn’t. The little feral cat that sleeps in the basement disappeared for over a week. And I just generally spiraled into feeling worse every day. And my sleep patterns became a gigantic mess.
Then one early morning, about 3 a.m., as I tossed and turned, I heard the furnace shut down. I also heard a pulsing sound.
We let the oil furnace run especially in the wee hours, as the wood fire dwindles.
I heard the sound after two more cycles, then it went away. I checked the basement. All seemed well, and I let it go.
I had a lot on my mind, especially since I was struggling against exhaustion, and to do some sort of useful work during the day.
On the second night I heard the pulsing again, so in the morning we called the furnace repair guys.
Then, I remembered I had canceled the last scheduled furnace service because I had an unexpected appointment. The problem there was I never rescheduled, not for over a year.
I don’t know if that would have made a difference, but who knows?
I think those guys were in the basement for two hours. It didn’t sound good with the banging and clanging, the multiple trips to the repair truck, and the general demeanor of everything, including what sounded like a complete disassembly.
I had to go out and get things done, and when I came back, I heard the combustion chamber had collapsed.
Combustion chamber collapsed?
I guess anything can happen.
The guys made a temporary fix, and now new parts are on the way.
Well, who knows how long that chamber was collapsing, but apparently it was spewing a fine soot, and who knows what else, into the inside of the house each time it ran. I guess it’s a good thing we have a drafty old house.
Well, the very evening after the temporary repair, who should reappear but the little cat.
What a relief. She drank her small bowl of goat milk, drank some water, and ate her seafood flavor kibbles.
That cat is so shy that the way she interacts with us is with glances, and at a distance of at least eight feet — definitely feral. Perhaps in a few years she’ll let us touch her.
She often goes on adventures that last days, but she had never been gone so long. So, we were worried.
I only noticed through hindsight that she disappeared the day I started having asthma attacks. And she is the one who sleeps in the basement. The air must have seemed very bad to her, because that is her base camp.
Our base camp upstairs is safe again, too, I suppose. I’m breathing much easier.
Forrest Hartley lives in snowy Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.