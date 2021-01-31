COLUMN: I’m breathing much easier now

Remember how I said I had asthma because we had a sick goat staying in the house at night?

Well, apart from being blind, that goat, Punkin Goat, has made a good recovery and successfully reintegrated into the tribe.

You would have no idea that she can’t see if you didn’t know it.

As far as the asthma goes, I thought after she no longer had to stay in the house it would clear up.

Think again, Forrest.

It didn’t. The little feral cat that sleeps in the basement disappeared for over a week. And I just generally spiraled into feeling worse every day. And my sleep patterns became a gigantic mess.

Then one early morning, about 3 a.m., as I tossed and turned, I heard the furnace shut down. I also heard a pulsing sound.

We let the oil furnace run especially in the wee hours, as the wood fire dwindles.

I heard the sound after two more cycles, then it went away. I checked the basement. All seemed well, and I let it go.

I had a lot on my mind, especially since I was struggling against exhaustion, and to do some sort of useful work during the day.