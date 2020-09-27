COLUMN: I did it again

At the beginning of August I gave up on going into that part of the garden.
I had tried to make sure the pie pumpkins had enough room. I really did. But still they took over rows of onion, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, potatoes and Indian corn.
Every year I do it. I underestimate the power of pumpkins.
Pumpkins and winter squash just grow like crazy in our gardens, because the soil is just a step past being a finished compost pile. Meaning the pile has been spread onto the garden.
If you keep compost piles you know: There will always be pumpkin and winter squash plants growing out of them once summer rolls around.
I used to keep a compost heap near Peanut Ox’s stable. I put it there in fall, and by spring it would have rotted down enough for the squash and pumpkin seeds to sprout and take hold. We called these mounds Peanut’s garden.
He really did seem to enjoy having it. I enjoyed watching him lying down chewing his cud right next to his garden of vines.
Peanut could have, but didn’t eat the plants at any time during the summer. Instead he waited until fall frost for me to give him their orange pumpkins and hybridized winter squashes.
Then he would be happy to munch them up in about five minutes. Marty Ox got his squashes from other compost piles.
I have to admit that I have decided to delay spreading certain piles because they had such a good crop of pumpkin plants.
Anyway, back to this year. The pumpkin patch again expanded right into at least one quarter of the kitchen garden, even though I put in fewer plants and gave them more room.
I’m now allowed to only grow pumpkins in remote locations, in my patches at the end of trails through the woods. Maggie says the deer or four-wheelers are as likely to take or ruin the crop as it is for us to harvest.
So, in part of our well-mannered kitchen garden, the vines and leaves of the pumpkins became too thick to venture through.
The impenetrable area was left to its own devices. Bunnies, birds and toads reigned supreme in that jungle.
Then came last week’s frost.
What do you know, without the leaves a whole crop of orange pumpkins suddenly burst into sight. The broccoli and Brussels sprouts that were hidden emerged unscathed, and just now I can pick my Indian corn.
The hidden tomato vines, on the other hand, were destroyed by the first touch of winter’s hand.
I was sure we didn’t plant enough tomatoes this year. As usual I was wrong. We have way more than enough of them, just like we do every year.
Hopefully, next year I will only plant things that are finished after frost, like Indian corn, dry beans and maybe Brussels sprouts near the winter squash and pumpkins.
Hopefully.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, where bunnies, birds and toads reign. Leave a message at new_newamericangothic@yahoo.com.
