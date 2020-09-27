COLUMN: I did it again

At the beginning of August I gave up on going into that part of the garden.

I had tried to make sure the pie pumpkins had enough room. I really did. But still they took over rows of onion, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, potatoes and Indian corn.

Every year I do it. I underestimate the power of pumpkins.

Pumpkins and winter squash just grow like crazy in our gardens, because the soil is just a step past being a finished compost pile. Meaning the pile has been spread onto the garden.

If you keep compost piles you know: There will always be pumpkin and winter squash plants growing out of them once summer rolls around.

I used to keep a compost heap near Peanut Ox’s stable. I put it there in fall, and by spring it would have rotted down enough for the squash and pumpkin seeds to sprout and take hold. We called these mounds Peanut’s garden.

He really did seem to enjoy having it. I enjoyed watching him lying down chewing his cud right next to his garden of vines.

Peanut could have, but didn’t eat the plants at any time during the summer. Instead he waited until fall frost for me to give him their orange pumpkins and hybridized winter squashes.