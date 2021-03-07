COLUMN: Hot beds work well for cold nights

I like using cattle manure best, but it doesn’t make that big of a difference if you build the bed using a little good common sense. If you’re lacking that, you can probably find something on the Internet.

I have no cattle right now, but plenty of compost. You can just use excess hay, kitchen compost, and a bit of some kind of manure and, of course, a little moisture. Probably your materials should be around 4 feet high.

A hot bed is just a compost heap with a little extra engineering. You can make hot beds any number of ways.

One thing’s for sure. If you cover the hot beds at night with tarps or blankets or both when it is likely to freeze, you’ll be better off.

One year I had ripe pumpkins in June. Peanut Ox looked at those pumpkins every day. He didn’t steal them, but he wanted to.

And as it turned out, I ended up feeding the pumpkins to Peanut and Marty Ox. I have no good idea why I started them in the hot bed. We don’t need jack-o’-lanterns until October. I guess I started them while there was still snow on the ground to see what would happen.