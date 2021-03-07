COLUMN: Hot beds for cold nights

I have to go get the frames for the hot bed.
OK, first I have to get the ice bank removed that’s surrounding my truck. It won’t move. The wheels just spin happily while I shake my head.
Mia Dog doesn’t care. She doesn’t mind going for a ride to nowhere in the truck, as long as the heat’s on and the engine’s running.
Once the frames are home from the storage unit, I have to move some snow, start piling manure, and corral it all up in a box for the frames.
We have a hot bed some years. Others, we start everything indoors on a table in the living room, another upstairs, another in a bathroom.
I have made hot beds without a box and without glass. I just build a rectangular compost heap, pile dry leaves or straw on top, and built a little hoop house over it. The plants are then grown on top of the straw in pots on trays.
That way while the bed contracts, the plants come off of the top temporarily, and a new layer of manure, litter and straw or whatever are added to build it back up.
Hot beds really do work. The piled manure, litter and chaff doesn’t cost me any more money than I already spend. I own the hay and the bedding already. The goats and the chickens provide the processed material for enhancing decomposition and creating heat.
I like using cattle manure best, but it doesn’t make that big of a difference if you build the bed using a little good common sense. If you’re lacking that, you can probably find something on the internet.
I have no cattle right now, but plenty of compost. You can just use excess hay, kitchen compost, and a bit of some kind of manure and, of course, a little moisture. Probably your materials should be around 4 feet high.
A hot bed is just a compost heap with a little extra engineering. You can make hot beds any number of ways.
One thing’s for sure. If you cover the hot beds at night with tarps or blankets or both when it is likely to freeze, you’ll be better off.
One year I had ripe pumpkins in June. Peanut Ox looked at those pumpkins every day. He didn’t steal them, but he wanted to.
And as it turned out, I ended up feeding the pumpkins to Peanut and Marty Ox. I have no good idea why I started them in the hot bed. We don’t need jack-o’-lanterns until October. I guess I started them while there was still snow on the ground to see what would happen.
I should have stuck to greens, cucumbers and starting vegetables for transplanting. Those pumpkin vines took over the whole hot bed. Their roots went right into the bed through the bottom of the pots.
By July, I think, a family of rabbits had taken residence in what at that point had become a hummock covered with all kinds of healthy and gigantic plants including corn, peppers and beans from seeds that had spilled or plants that escaped transplanting somehow.
I think there was even some wheat growing in the pile. Peanut Ox only nibbled at the edges even though he could have put his head down and torn it apart. What a good boy.
Now, we’ll do it again. This time another way.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., and is ready for the days he won’t need a hot bed. Leave a message at newamerican_gothic@yahoo.com.