COLUMN: Hoping for the best for everyone

Last Tuesday we old fogies who were fully vaccinated were still wearing our masks. I was at the school board election, helping to start up the voting machines with my friend Wayne, hoping the machines wouldn’t break down, and finally shutting them down at the end of the day.
In between I got to visit with a lot of people I haven’t seen in over a year.
Last year the vote was all mail-in. So our job was to open envelopes and hand them to the people who were counting and tabulating the votes.
It’s not easy to tear or cut open hundreds of envelopes. If I had to do that every day I think I’d get carpal tunnel syndrome. There were somewhere around a thousand votes.
Who knew, outside of the tax collector who does that every year to collect all of the taxes, and who was also counting votes at the election?
Well, this year we were voting in person again.
Since I was just sitting there after a person had voted successfully and since it was slow this year — fewer than 300 people voted — I had time to talk to folks.
After all of this time of keeping distance, wearing masks, staying home and all of it, it really was nice to have a few short visits with people I’ve known for years, or people I've known about or who knew about me.
This has been the most bizarre year in many of our lives. We are herd animals. We live in groups.
I haven’t even seen my brother and sister for over a year. The same is true about many of my friends.
I’m not the most social person, but I still like to talk to people, ask about their families and catch up.
I think all of us could feel a loosening on Election Day because of the upcoming relaxed rules for those who have been fully vaccinated.
Unfortunately for the future of our democracy, the majority of people who vote regularly are a little older, and a little more responsible. So many of them got vaccinated as soon as they could. While voting, they knew the next day they could loosen up a little bit.
We all have no idea how long this break will last, but at least we’ll have it for a bit.
I noticed when I went to get fuel today that most people were abiding by the mask rules for those who haven’t been completely vaccinated.
I even put on my mask, kind of in solidarity with all of those other people who were wearing theirs.
I think as a society we’ve gotten to the point where we know this sickness is real and are doing our best as human brothers and sisters to eliminate it if possible.
I know from experience in this life that “united we stand, divided we fall.” So I have no problem conforming with the obvious.
I also have never had a problem non-conforming with things I thought were blatantly untrue or harmful. So at this point, you know where I stand on the whole vaccine issue.
No matter, after coming down from my hill for the school election, I’m back home on the side of my hill, tending to my goats and gardens, and hoping for the best for everyone.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.