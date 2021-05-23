COLUMN: Hoping for the best for everyone

This has been the most bizarre year in many of our lives. We are herd animals. We live in groups.

I haven’t even seen my brother and sister for over a year. The same is true about many of my friends.

I’m not the most social person, but I still like to talk to people, ask about their families and catch up.

I think all of us could feel a loosening on Election Day because of the upcoming relaxed rules for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Unfortunately for the future of our democracy, the majority of people who vote regularly are a little older, and a little more responsible. So many of them got vaccinated as soon as they could. While voting, they knew the next day they could loosen up a little bit.

We all have no idea how long this break will last, but at least we’ll have it for a bit.

I noticed when I went to get fuel today that most people were abiding by the mask rules for those who haven’t been completely vaccinated.

I even put on my mask, kind of in solidarity with all of those other people who were wearing theirs.