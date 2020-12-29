COLUMN: Hoping carefree days can return

I think we can all agree it has been a pretty crappy 2020.
The pandemic has dominated our lives since March — and it seems hard to remember what life was life before COVID-19 and masks, and toilet paper shortages and lost family time.
But a Facebook message from England Dave Blow a few days ago reminded me just how amazing this year started.
Some of you may recall reading my story in January about convincing my wife and two daughters that it would be a good idea to visit my namesake in Bath, England, despite not really knowing him at all.
He had drunkenly Facebooked all Dave Blows in the world eight years earlier and we had become 21st century electronic pen pals since.
But I like to think I have a good gut about reading people, possibly the product of meeting so many people as a reporter and professor over a 30-year career. And after lots of convincing, the trip to Bath was scheduled as part of a weeklong England-Ireland vacation.
What transpired was a magical mix of hard cider (a Bath staple), music, laughs beer and Blows.
We met his family and friends at his local pub, we listened to live tunes by his talented buddies and even a few sung by my daughters, and we partied until late and no one wanted it to end.
In his message to me the other day, as England was blowing up (no pun intended) with new coronavirus strains, England Dave was reminiscing about our visit and reacting to my question about him being a new grandpa.
Here’s what he wrote: “Wishing all of you American Blow's the best Christmas and new year. Meeting you and your family on the 3rd January this year was the best thing about this year and would have been the best even without COVID. I will remember and treasure those memories for the rest of my life. Things here are not good right now with COVID MK2, but hopefully with the vaccination that will be sorted out? Grandpa life is great Dave, all the good bits without sleepless nights and dirty nappies (diapers) to you. Wishing you all peace, love, happiness and safety. English Dave Blow.”
Before COVID, England Dave and his wife, Julie, were contemplating a trip to our area, to camp in the Adirondacks and meet my crazy friends. Obviously, that got put on hold, but I think he still hopes to make that happen.
And I’d love to get back to Bath, to spend more time with the England Blows and their super fun and welcoming friends in that cozy neighborhood pub.
The world was abundantly smaller in January, and so accessible. It seems so off-limits now, but because of England Dave and his recent message, I’m feeling thankful for those couple of days, almost a year ago to the day, and hopeful that similar carefree days can return.
David Blow is a Media and Communication professor at Castleton University and freelance journalist. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.