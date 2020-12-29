COLUMN: Hoping carefree days can return

In his message to me the other day, as England was blowing up (no pun intended) with new coronavirus strains, England Dave was reminiscing about our visit and reacting to my question about him being a new grandpa.

Here’s what he wrote: “Wishing all of you American Blow's the best Christmas and new year. Meeting you and your family on the 3rd January this year was the best thing about this year and would have been the best even without COVID. I will remember and treasure those memories for the rest of my life. Things here are not good right now with COVID MK2, but hopefully with the vaccination that will be sorted out? Grandpa life is great Dave, all the good bits without sleepless nights and dirty nappies (diapers) to you. Wishing you all peace, love, happiness and safety. English Dave Blow.”

Before COVID, England Dave and his wife, Julie, were contemplating a trip to our area, to camp in the Adirondacks and meet my crazy friends. Obviously, that got put on hold, but I think he still hopes to make that happen.

And I’d love to get back to Bath, to spend more time with the England Blows and their super fun and welcoming friends in that cozy neighborhood pub.

The world was abundantly smaller in January, and so accessible. It seems so off-limits now, but because of England Dave and his recent message, I’m feeling thankful for those couple of days, almost a year ago to the day, and hopeful that similar carefree days can return.

David Blow is a Media and Communication professor at Castleton University and freelance journalist. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

