COLUMN: Home, hearth and a ride in the truck

I woke up Friday morning shivering.

I got up, had my coffee, took my insulin, and tried to think.

I couldn’t do it.

So I sat down in the small room that has an electric wall heater, just like I do when I have the flu or something.

I began to think. I thought, “What a lousy time to get sick.”

Then I went out and threw some wood on the dying fire in the wood stove.

I went out to do my morning chores, and noticed there was almost an inch of ice on the water tank.

Oops!

I went in and checked the thermostat for the oil heat, and noticed it wasn’t on. The house was about 53 degrees.

That led me to believe I wasn’t sick after all. I had simply forgotten to turn on the furnace so the house wouldn’t cool down after the fire went out.

What a relief, but I was still shivering. Mia Dog was feeling it too. She kept picking up her Timmy Tiger in an attempt to tell me that the best thing for us was to go back to bed, get under the cover of several quilts and stay like that until spring.

As the wood stove started to warm up the living room she changed her mind, and lay down on her bed near the stove.

I hate to admit it, but Mr. Rooster Head, who at this point in his ancient rooster life needs to stay in the house on cold nights or his head turns an alarming purple, stood right next to Mia Dog soaking in the warmth.

We refer to the stove as Mr. Rooster Head’s second best friend, his best friend being his coop mate in the geriatric wing, Mr. Prisoner Rooster.

Mr. Prisoner, initially a mean creature, one day years ago suddenly turned nice and decided to be my pet.

The problem with that was that after his change of nature, Junior Rooster blinded him during a surprise rooster fight that Prisoner wanted no part of.

On that day, he acquired the name Prisoner because he had to be supervised when let out of his cell or else be bullied in the barnyard. Mr. Rooster Head and Prisoner decided to share a room on that traumatic day.

They have done so happily as old bachelors for several years.

Prisoner adjusted fairly well to his new condition. He knew where things were in the coop. He didn’t fight with Rooster Head and vice versa. For recreation, he would stand nearby when I worked in the garden, shoveled snow, or handled wood.

Being younger and less frail than old Mr. Rooster Head, he stays outside on the days Rooster Head comes in to enjoy his second best friend, the stove.

Mr. Rooster Head will also stand next to the stove when it doesn’t have a fire, even though Mia Dog will make a beeline for her upstairs bed if there isn’t one.

Mia’s getting up in years, too. So after being a good dog and hanging out for a while, she needs to get some serious sleep in.

Sleep is her answer to any problem she perceives, but say the words “ride in the truck” and all her worries disappear in a wink.

That’s what I said Friday morning while the house was warming up, and we had a glorious time doing errands while we recovered from our morning’s “near one.”

Forrest Hartley lives and shivers in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

