COLUMN: Hey, the clouds have gone, for now

Last Thursday was the day. It wasn’t predicted, but after a gray and showery start, suddenly the sun shone, the wind was still, and the temperature rose above 50.

During the morning I was in my seasonal stank, grumpy mode, a miserable person to make contact with and a miserable person to be.

Deep down, viscerally, I feel that this part of New York, from Lake Ontario east, is unreasonably gray and damp most of the time, but especially in the cold months when the ground freezes down 2 or 3 feet.

That miserable attitude aside, toward midday Nature, in what I felt was a clear moment of mercy, decided it was time to clear out the gardens and so provided a window of acceptable, almost pleasant, weather.

Every year as fall proceeds, the frosts come, and growth seems to come to a standstill. Then, we look out on what is left.

It usually doesn’t seem like much, a few cabbages and some greens. That’s how it was Thursday.

Thanks to Hazel Goat, the one crop I was really eyeing, about six magnificent collard plants ended up being chomped.

Hazel chomped my collards!

We have a small herd of goats, but Hazel is usually the rascal.

It wasn’t her fault, really. The gate was open so the chickens could scratch the garden soil, and I had already opened the garden on the other side of the drive to legal goat incursions.

Anyway, on Thursday, eyeing our opportunity as the conditions of the day improved, we started clearing, digging and snipping, knowing that Friday would probably be a rainout and that future days would just get colder.

Out came long white radishes, baskets of small carrots, fennel, a surprise harvest of kohlrabi, several cabbages, and some greens like chard and kale (but no collards).

We also brought it a few armloads of leeks.

After a few hours, it turned out to be a nice haul.

The work was kind of like a slow day of fishing that at the end of the day starts to look like a nice catch.

Potatoes, onions and winter squash had been harvested over a month ago, but add that to Thursday’s harvest and what you saw was the makings of a magnificent fall feast.

Soups, krauts, jars of other fermented vegetables, and future stir fries lay before us as a kitchen cornucopia.

The sight of it cheered me up a little, so I decided to spend the last two hours of daylight stacking wood, in between making sure the animals were safely tucked away for the night.

A nice fall stew and a surprising win by the Miami Dolphins capped a day that started with grumpiness, but ended with a pleasant glow.

In the wee hours, when the rain started coming down in buckets, I didn’t even care. I listened to the storm and even felt the teeny, tiniest bit thankful.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. His mother used to say when he was a young chap, “Forrest always seems to have a dark cloud over his head.” Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0