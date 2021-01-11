COLUMN: Held hostage a second time

In 1996, my father-in-law, Donald Boyd Jr., was one of several U.S. diplomats taken hostage by guerrillas in Lima, Peru — right before Christmas.
He worked for USAID, basically with the goal of helping countries like Peru foster alternatives for its people to the drug trade and to promote peace.
The days leading to Christmas that year in my house were spent next to my wife and her brother and sister, scanning the TV, looking for news about the siege that happened during a lavish party at a Japanese ambassador’s house.
Although his wife was released in hours, my father-in-law was held for five days.
He was shaken, but fine, and his family exhaled.
I retell this story because this Christmas, Boyd was held hostage again, this time in an ICU unit in Georgia with COVID-19.
And rather than watching the TV for updates, my wife kept a close eye on the phone for news from nurses, doctors or siblings.
Days stretched into weeks. There were lucid moments, with pleas from him to help him get back home. But there were several calls to nurses that ended with updates that he wasn’t coherent to talk.
In a hospice facility on Jan. 8, with my wife’s half-sister at his side, he succumbed to the virus.
He was 78 years old and it was an end to final days that were miserable.
Before going to hospice, he was being fed by a tube, was dealing with a painful bed sore, a blood clot, a MRSA blood infection, failing kidneys and a mouth virus that made him almost impossible to understand. He also had long suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had told his kids he was ready to go.
His passing, I think, was almost a relief for them, because the suffering stopped.
But while COVID-19 took his life, what became very real in this is the toll COVID-19 also takes on family members; the helplessness at not being able to be there to comfort a suffering loved one.
And when the suffering ends, COVID-19 also impacts the whole memorial process.
He lived in Georgia, along with two daughters from his second marriage. His two other daughters and son live in the Northeast.
A celebration of his life is planned in Georgia, but my wife is afraid to travel right now and doesn’t plan to go. I know that’s weighing heavy on her.
My wife and her siblings are planning a second celebration of life when the virus eases, but I know she’ll quietly hurt at not being with family for that first ceremony.
Donald Boyd had an interesting life, filled with global successes and a loving family. He suffered mightily leading to his death, and will now be counted as one of the more than 375,000 Americans to die from the virus.
Rest in peace Don.
David Blow is a Media and Communication professor at Castleton University and freelance journalist. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.