COLUMN: Held hostage a second time

He was 78 years old and it was an end to final days that were miserable.

Before going to hospice, he was being fed by a tube, was dealing with a painful bed sore, a blood clot, a MRSA blood infection, failing kidneys and a mouth virus that made him almost impossible to understand. He also had long suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had told his kids he was ready to go.

His passing, I think, was almost a relief for them, because the suffering stopped.

But while COVID-19 took his life, what became very real in this is the toll COVID-19 also takes on family members; the helplessness at not being able to be there to comfort a suffering loved one.

And when the suffering ends, COVID-19 also impacts the whole memorial process.

He lived in Georgia, along with two daughters from his second marriage. His two other daughters and son live in the Northeast.

A celebration of his life is planned in Georgia, but my wife is afraid to travel right now and doesn’t plan to go. I know that’s weighing heavy on her.

My wife and her siblings are planning a second celebration of life when the virus eases, but I know she’ll quietly hurt at not being with family for that first ceremony.