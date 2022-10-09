COLUMN: Health care headaches are a pain in the back

So it took a year and a half, and I don’t understand why, but I was finally granted an MRI of my lower back.

I was told by my health care provider that the reason my toes went numb and I was having pulsing pains in my foot was because I’m a Type 1 diabetic.

I said at the time that it happened all at once, three days earlier, and that I seemed to have hurt my back at exactly the same time.

No consideration given. I was dismissed.

I guess about a year later that provider moved on to another job.

I move on to a new team, and was X-rayed. Nothing particular showed up.

I was told my insurance had to approve an MRI. I think I waited for close to half a year for that. I have no idea why, no explanation.

My mind gets boggled by health care in this country. I have insurance. I go to the health care providers regularly.

You can’t even say doctor, because most of the time you’re seeing physician assistants or some other class of health care providers that are approved by someone or something to make diagnoses, dispense medicine and write prescriptions.

Behind them are the insurance companies that grant you permission to get the things you need. A lot of the time they just send back "Denied." I guess they are hoping you will just give up. Being a Type 1, I can tell plenty of stories, including being denied insulin when I needed it.

You end up struggling to, for example, work through pain and illness when perhaps it would be best to receive treatment.

Anyway, it turns out I have a bulging disk in my lower back. I’ll have to go to a neurosurgeon, or someone like that to see what can be done.

That doesn’t mean that’s what caused the numbness in my toes, but I’m pretty sure it is the source of my constant back pain. That would have been nice to know a year and a half ago.

We’re told we have to advocate for ourselves. Then, we are labeled problem patients.

In the end I will be told that I didn’t advocate for myself enough, and that’s why the MRI took so long, and I have been in pain for so long.

Since when does anyone have the time to sit on the phone for hours and hours to follow up on something that someone else has already been paid to do?

One of the people who came to my farm stand a few months ago, when I hurt almost too much to stand, said about the delays, “Believe me, it’s all about money. Nothing else.”

That really bums me out.

I see it more and more, maybe just because I’m older and didn’t want it to be so. Instead of caring about and helping out others, there is a way of not caring that expresses itself in the words, “Well, it’s too bad to be you.”

Luckily, I know some real saints out there who try the best they can to care, even though sometimes that’s not too easy.

I’ll try to stay on that side too. I don’t want money to be everything. That way is just a bummer.