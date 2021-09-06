COLUMN: Hard to get away from mean old hay

Hay has not always been kind to me.
If anything, it seems like one of the more innocuous inhabitants of the planet. I have constant contact with it.
I buy some. I produce some. I feed all of it.
I open bales. I fork it loose. I cart it to and fro. I cover it with tarps. I put it in sheds.
All of my clothes get covered with chaff. I am the proverbial hayseed.
I use less hay now than just a few years ago.
The oxen, who ate mountains of forage during a year, are most unfortunately no longer part of the current livestock team.
Now it is the goats alone who need hay. It seems that all of them together, the whole tribe, close to 20 goats, still don’t eat as much hay as one ox all by himself, or two milk cows together.
And yet, with all my attention to the welfare and good use of hay, it has caused me grievous harm.
You might think, “yes, all that pitching, lifting stacking, unloading, all that physical labor probably left him with a hernia, or a back injury, or maybe some fell on him, or he fell off the top of a 15-foot high hay mow.”
But, no. Sore muscles here and there, but nothing that in the long run didn’t keep me healthier than otherwise.
You might think, “perhaps it spontaneously combusted, burning down a storage building or, worse, a barn.”
I am acutely aware of that danger, especially in the humid Northeast where it’s sometime hard to dry and cure hay for long-term storage.
But it wasn't that.
One of the ways my hay was not kind was that it burned my face and left, after a couple of years, some permanent discoloration.
I bought a load of hay from a farmer, who said it had a lot of Queen Anne’s lace in it. That was all right with me, I thought the goats would like it. They ate it all.
But after handling it for a few weeks, I developed burns on my face and arms, kind of like a bad sunburn.
I didn’t know what it was — an allergy, dermatitis, growing old. I just had no clue.
After doctor’s visits, drug store remedies, and some thinking, it turned out that the Queen Anne’s lace was actually poison hemlock, which is in the same family but a lot more toxic. I didn’t consider that possibility at all when I bought the hay.
I had a spare bale of it in a corner somewhere and was able to confirm my suspicion.
For two years every time I got too much sun, those burns would flair up.
It didn’t seem to bother the goats at all.
After that, I thought that mean old hay had thrown its worst back at me. But several days ago, it played a new trick.
I opened a bale and out of it sprang about a million hay mites. I was wearing shorts, because the day was so hot.
They’re not deadly, but I couldn’t sleep for two days straight. They mercilessly bit me, left welts, and made me feel like I would lose my mind from the itching.
I itched everywhere. I washed everything. I think I have vanquished them. They don’t live long away from their normal food sources.
In all my decades of handling hay, I have never experienced an attack like that. But in years following wet springs, they can be much worse than the bothersome annoyance they are most years.
We certainly had a wet spring, and I ended up with a batch of hay I shouldn’t have opened until deep winter after the mites have mostly died off.
But we live and learn.
All I can say is for all the blessings it bestows on humanity and its domestic animals, hay can certainly be unkind to the unsuspecting.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., surrounded by scary stashes of hay. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.