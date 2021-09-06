COLUMN: Hard to get away from mean old hay

Hay has not always been kind to me.

If anything, it seems like one of the more innocuous inhabitants of the planet. I have constant contact with it.

I buy some. I produce some. I feed all of it.

I open bales. I fork it loose. I cart it to and fro. I cover it with tarps. I put it in sheds.

All of my clothes get covered with chaff. I am the proverbial hayseed.

I use less hay now than just a few years ago.

The oxen, who ate mountains of forage during a year, are most unfortunately no longer part of the current livestock team.

Now it is the goats alone who need hay. It seems that all of them together, the whole tribe, close to 20 goats, still don’t eat as much hay as one ox all by himself, or two milk cows together.

And yet, with all my attention to the welfare and good use of hay, it has caused me grievous harm.

You might think, “yes, all that pitching, lifting stacking, unloading, all that physical labor probably left him with a hernia, or a back injury, or maybe some fell on him, or he fell off the top of a 15-foot high hay mow.”