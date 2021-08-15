COLUMN: Hard times come again no more

Years ago when my friend Hawley was alive, he started to need more help than I could give.

I would try to visit him several days a week, but I’d end up being there for hours, moving things, cleaning up, helping with wood, and making sure the fire was going.

He liked the arrangement, but I couldn’t afford all that time without going broke. When I wasn't helping people, I was always working, and charging too little.

Finally some of his relations got together with whatever agency, and, I never asked how, hired a woman to come in several times a week to do things.

At this point, winter, or I should say the cold months, had started. I found that I was still needed to bring in wood, split wood and arrange wood, but I didn’t feel I had to do all the other chores.

Hawley had always been a strong, independent man who made his way in life despite being left to the care of the state as a child.

His talents, of course, were wasted, because in those days "state children" were second-class citizens. He was fostered out mostly to work in people’s homes and on their farms.