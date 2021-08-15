COLUMN: Hard times come again no more

Years ago when my friend Hawley was alive, he started to need more help than I could give.
I would try to visit him several days a week, but I’d end up being there for hours, moving things, cleaning up, helping with wood, and making sure the fire was going.
He liked the arrangement, but I couldn’t afford all that time without going broke. When I wasn't helping people, I was always working, and charging too little.
Finally some of his relations got together with whatever agency, and, I never asked how, hired a woman to come in several times a week to do things.
At this point, winter, or I should say the cold months, had started. I found that I was still needed to bring in wood, split wood and arrange wood, but I didn’t feel I had to do all the other chores.
Hawley had always been a strong, independent man who made his way in life despite being left to the care of the state as a child.
His talents, of course, were wasted, because in those days "state children" were second-class citizens. He was fostered out mostly to work in people’s homes and on their farms.
When he came of age, he worked hard at menial factory jobs, and went away to war. He was a tank driver during the Battle of the Bulge and had at least two tanks blown out from under him during that battle. Eventually he became a junk man to make a living.
Hawley was a very powerful man who could have had a powerful, educated brain under other circumstances.
Unfortunately in his later years, he became disabled due to the illnesses of age and a lack of knowledge regarding the health care that might have been available to him as a veteran and as a citizen.
I tried to sort some of that out myself, but that was too little, too late.
There he was, this man who always said, “Just keep moving.” He explained that’s how he got to, as he said, “eighty-nine, ninety.” But now, he was disabled and reliant on others.
Anyway, after a few weeks of having a caretaker and it working out fairly well, I went over one evening in October, after working all day, and found at least half-a-dozen unsavory, unkempt, ne’er-do-wells sitting on the back porch around the Franklin potbelly stove, throwing in chunk after chunk of wood, most of which I had split and stacked on the porch during the warmer months.
The potbelly stove was controlled by the damper, and that damper was wide open. These guys couldn’t have been there long, a few days maybe. Half the winter’s supply of back porch wood was gone.
I didn’t know these people, but they didn’t look good. I just had to tell them, “You’re sending all of the heat up the chimney. You have to set the damper like this.”
I’m sure that didn’t last long.
I found out that these guys were somehow associated with the new caretaker. I had to talk to a few people, some in law enforcement. After that, the caretaker and her entourage were quickly nowhere to be found.
The whole thing reminded me of advice I got from some elder as a child: “Do not trust, much less associate with, a man who is wasteful of wood or water.”
I imagine that’s because they will most likely be wasteful of all the other treasures they are presented with in this life.
Unlike Hawley, who did his best with a life that was not as ideal as the one most are given.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.