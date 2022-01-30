COLUMN: Going with the flow of wintertime water

It got away from me. We had a freeze-up in the basement. That hasn’t happened for a few years.

I didn’t realize how cold it would get that night last week, somewhere toward the negative teens. I got up around 5 a.m. sensing how cold it had gotten. I turned on the faucets to avoid a freeze-up, not realizing the water wasn’t coming from the well pump, but just from the pressure tank. The inlet to the tank had ice in it.

Before I knew it, the tank pressure had dropped to zero, which meant my reserve supply of water was gone.

That can be nerve-wracking, not because we don’t have enough stored water for coffee, cooking and other household needs, but because there’s no water for the goats, ducks and chickens.

The water in their rubber hog pans was frozen solid and would have to be replaced. Melting ice on the wood stove just takes too long. Just getting the ice out of the animals’ pans without a bucket of hot water to start the process takes Herculean effort — a sledgehammer, an old metal axle and a lot of pounding, prodding and prying.

I went down to the basement with my propane space heater and turned it on near the pressure tank, and started waiting.

You can never be quite sure what the problem is.

I started looking around for storage containers, the kind I used when I was selling honey. There are several of those around.

In the past when we had Marty and Peanut Ox, I would use 55-gallon plastic drums to fetch them water when the power was out or we had a freeze-up.

I have pumped water out of Stewarts Pond during long power outages or gone to a friend's or the laundromat to take some water. I don’t like any of it, but it wouldn’t be the first time.

Just as I was getting ready to mobilize, we heard plumbing sounds. Before we knew, we had our hot water, our cold water, and instant relief.

The animals’ water needs were quickly taken care of.

We used to have a constant supply of running water from a small reservoir on the stream that runs through the back forty.

Several years ago someone logged between there and the house. They tore up the pipe while skidding logs that ran through another property, and that’s all she wrote for gravity-fed water supply.

I never wanted to rely on just a deep well for water, because of just the kinds of emergencies that we have had to deal with since. I probably wouldn’t have chosen to live here without that reservoir.

It wasn’t that long ago that farmers would take their animals to water rather than bringing it to them.

They would chop holes in ice in the winter, walk them to streams, ponds or lakes, and bring them all back home afterward to be fed.

Sometimes farms would have a common water source that they shared with their neighbors. You can still find arrangements on some old deeds that say the source can’t be blocked or fenced off.

Old arrangements that weren’t specified in writing are easily forgotten or discarded by new generations and new owners, though.

Today we all have our own wells, or are supplied by town or village. In our case, we supply our own lovely water from a deep well, but that means if there is a problem, it is all our own.

So shame on me for not turning on the little heater in the basement, the night it got so cold.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

